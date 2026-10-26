I'm always blown away by the licensing agreements that Lego puts into place – and quickly. From Daft Punk to F1, Mario and Sonic The Hedgehog, to a series of sets inspired by Netflix's Wednesday show.

The Lego Wednesday sets only launched this month, just in time for Halloween, but I've already spotted a minor discount on the Nevermore Academy kit on Amazon. That makes it the ideal build for spooky season this weekend.

See the Lego Nevermore Academy deal here

It'll arrive on time, too. Lego demand is so high right now that many other appropriate sets aren't available from the retailer – including the La Catrina Day of the Dead model that I wrote about last week (you'll have to wait until November to obtain that now).

Save 8% Lego Wednesday Nevermore Academy: was £59.99 now £54.99 at Amazon This rare discount cuts 8% from the asking price, but if you add another relevant Lego kit to your Amazon basket and hit a £75 spend then you'll save a further 10%. That means you could actually bag this Nevermore Academy kit for just £49.49, which is far cheaper than anywhere else you'll be able to buy it right now.

While the Netflix show is certainly not for young kids – it's rated a 12A by the BBFC in the UK, and is a TV-14 rating in the USA – this particular Lego set is aimed at ages 10 and above. Seeing the show isn't a prerequisite!

The model number is 76788, containing 890 pieces total, so it's not a huge multi-thousand-piece build like some of the more complex kits designed for adult builders. Included in that is, of course, a separate full-size Wednesday Minifig.

The included Enid and Wednesday characters are smaller than classic Minifig models, each able to fit onto a single Lego brick stud protrusion – perfect for the full build's scale. They're even small enough to keep within the pull-out drawer that's part of the set.

The overall Nevermore set doesn't present too massive a footprint, at 17.6cm tall, 19.1cm deep and 21.4cm long. Although I'm not sure I'd be able to find anywhere to put it at the moment – as I'm already trying to reserve some shelf space for my Project Hail Mary purchase.