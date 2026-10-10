The best way to show off your Lego collection – this wall frame is expandable and ingenious

Quick Summary Finity Frames is a modular wall-mounted display system designed for Lego minifigures, with removable dividers and frames that connect without creating doubled-up borders. Prices start at around $65, with the largest version capable of displaying more than 1,000 minifigures.

I want one. If you've spent any serious amount of time collecting Lego minifigures, you'll know that the problem isn't just finding them – it's finding somewhere decent to put them.

That's where Finity Frames comes in. Created by collector Stephen Peaple after four years of development, it's a wall-mounted display system that can start small and grow with your collection.

So, you don't need to buy a display case that fits a fixed number of figures, and then have to find somewhere for another one when you run out of space. Finity Frames can be joined together to create a larger display.

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One frame, then another, then another

Each frame starts with a 4x4 grid, giving you 16 spaces – conveniently matching the number of figures in a typical Lego Collectible Minifigures series. But the dividers can be removed, so you're not restricted to displaying 16 figures in exactly the same configuration.

You can create larger spaces for bigger figures, remove dividers entirely for small Lego builds, or pack more minifigures into the same area. A single Starter frame can apparently hold as many as 88 minifigures if you really want to cram them in.

The frames themselves are designed to connect along their edges, with neighbouring frames sharing a border. That means you don't get the awkward double-thick lines or visible gaps that you'd normally expect when putting several separate display cases next to each other.

You can start with one frame and expand outwards as the collection grows, without having to replace the original display.

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(Image credit: Finity Frames)

There's some classic Lego thinking behind the design, too. The internal dimensions are based around Lego's existing plates and studs, so the frame isn't simply a box for standing figures in. Take off the magnetic Perspex cover and you can use it as a wall-mounted Lego base, with builds able to cross between sections and even between connected frames.

The cover is also UV-stable, while the magnetic attachment means you can pull it away without having to fiddle around with clips every time you want to get at your collection.

And although it's primarily designed for Lego, you're not limited to minifigures. The dividers can be rearranged to make room for things like Funko Pocket POPs, Sonny Angels, Be@rbricks and other small collectibles.

It gets seriously big

There are five frame sizes, starting with the 1x1 Starter and going all the way up to a 4x3 Showcase. The latter measures around 47.4 x 35.7 inches and can hold up to 1,056 minifigures.

The system is currently priced from AU$99, which works out at roughly US$65 or £50, although the project is also being offered through Kickstarter at a lower early price. Larger versions get considerably more expensive, with the 4x3 Showcase listed at AU$835, aka $580 or £440.

The important thing is that you don't have to decide how big your collection is going to become on day one. You can start with a single frame and add more later, with the system designed so that the whole thing eventually looks like one large display rather than a collection of separate cases.

For anyone whose Lego collection has already escaped the confines of a shelf, that could be a very clever way to give all those minifigures the wall space they deserve.