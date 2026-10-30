Who knew a screwdriver could be this interesting? Ant Design's Apex V2 makes a good case for dedicated EDC tools

There's something incredibly satisfying about a well-designed multitool (looking at you, Leatherman), especially when it packs several genuinely useful functions into something small enough to carry every day.

But even the best multitools have limits, especially when it comes to screwdrivers.

A Phillips or flathead bit tucked into your pocket knife is convenient, but it's far less useful when you hit a screw that needs something more… specialised.

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Ant Design thinks it has the answer with the Apex V2, a modular titanium screwdriver that combines a folding driver with an interchangeable storage system that can hold up to 14 bits.

It's a clever alternative to traditional multitools, prioritising doing a single job exceptionally well instead of doing just fine at many.

All the bits, none of the bulk

The Apex V2 features a CNC-machined Grade 5 titanium chassis that measures a pocketable 98mm long when folded.

Its most interesting feature is the interchangeable bit magazine, which slots into the body to save space and keep bits organised.

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(Image credit: Ant Design)

It comes in three options: a five-bit magazine for everyday tasks, an eight-bit version for general household repairs, and a 14-bit precision set for smaller screws found in electronics and eyewear.

The first two sets accommodate standard quarter-inch bits, while the precision version uses smaller 4mm bits.

Strong N52 magnets keep each magazine securely in place, and a dedicated release mechanism lets users swap configurations without carrying an entirely different tool.

A screwdriver with a few more tricks

The folding driver can lock into either 180 degrees like a conventional screwdriver, or 90 degrees for extra leverage on stubborn screws.

It also includes a removable extension bar for reaching awkward fasteners, with an optional titanium version adding a bubble level to check alignment.

(Image credit: Ant Design)

Ant Design has even added ruler markings along the body and compatibility with a metal pencil bit, letting users mark drilling positions without reaching for another tool.

Perhaps the most unusual feature is the pair of slots for optional tritium vials, which glow without requiring batteries or charging (purchased separately).

(Image credit: Ant Design)

Of course, none of these features makes the Apex V2 a replacement for a full-sized screwdriver set, especially for more demanding DIY jobs.

But for quick adjustments and those annoying moments when you need a specific screwdriver bit, the Apex V2 looks just the thing.

The Ant Design Apex V2 is currently available to back on Kickstarter, with early pledges starting at $79 (approximately £60) for a configuration with a one-bit magazine.

The planned retail price is $129 (approximately £100), although UK pricing hasn't been confirmed.

As with any crowdfunded product, delivery and final specifications remain subject to change.