ASICS has found a way to make its famously plush running shoes even softer with an all-new cushioning technology

ASICS has unveiled the GEL-Nimbus 29, the latest generation of its hugely popular cushioned running shoe, with a new midsole foam and updated sole geometry designed to make the run feel softer than ever.

The GEL-Nimbus has long been a go-to option for runners who value comfort over outright speed.

With the 29th generation, ASICS doubles down on that reputation, though the changes go beyond simply adding more cushioning underfoot.

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A new kind of softness

The biggest update is FF LUXE PLUS, an entirely new cushioning compound designed to deliver a plush feel while keeping the shoe relatively lightweight.

ASICS has also redesigned the sole with a distinctive wave pattern that allows the foam to compress more easily under pressure.

(Image credit: ASICS)

Combined with the brand's existing PureGEL technology beneath the heel, the new construction aims to make landings feel noticeably softer.

Of course, softer cushioning doesn't automatically mean a better experience, especially for runners who prefer a little more responsiveness from their daily trainers.

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Yet more upgrades

ASICS also gave the upper a makeover, introducing an engineered mesh construction that promises improved breathability without sacrificing the comfortable fit the Nimbus series is known for.

The knitted tongue should feel softer against the top of your foot, and the ribbed collar is designed to fit more securely around the ankle.

The HYBRID ASICSGRIP outsole now offers more rubber coverage than the previous generation, potentially reducing wear and tear for runners who regularly log substantial mileage.

(Image credit: ASICS)

Despite the updates, the GEL-Nimbus 29 weighs approx. 279g for men and 238g for women, suggesting ASICS has kept the overall weight in check.

Visually, the new shoe follows what ASICS calls its "Soaring Cloud" design philosophy, inspired by the sensation of floating on an updraft.

The sculpted midsole takes cues from traditional Japanese painting, giving the shoe a flowing appearance that complements its comfort-focused positioning.

(Image credit: ASICS)

The GEL-Nimbus 29 looks like a promising evolution of an already well-established franchise, particularly for anyone who enjoys highly cushioned footwear for everyday training.

Will we see an even bigger overhaul for next year’s 30th anniversary? We’ll have to wait and see.

The ASICS GEL-Nimbus 29 will be available globally from 1 December for €190. UK, US and AU pricing has yet to be confirmed.

For more information, head over to ASICS.