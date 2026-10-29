PlayStation's new transparent accessories are great, but this pure 24k gold PS5 is better

In Summary Goldgenie has launched a pure 24k gold PS5.

The customised PS5 Slim with Disc is gold-plated, along with its DualSense controller.

Prices start at £9,997 / $13,586.

PlayStation has just unveiled arguably its best looking PS5 side plates and DualSense controllers yet. The Prism collection includes three console covers and controllers in transparent Flare Orange, Emerald Green and Graphite Grey.

They'll be available to purchase from the PlayStation Store online from 10 November and are likely to be extremely popular. I particularly like the Flare Orange version – the console cover is especially eye-popping.

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However, there's one special edition PS5 that tops those and then some.

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Goldgenie is renowned for its luxury customisations of consumer tech, often replacing the shells of iPhones and other smartphones with pure gold and leather. The end results can run into the thousands of pounds and dollars, making them as bling as you can imagine.

And that's the case with its latest – a pure 24k gold PS5.

(Image credit: Goldgenie)

The atelior brand first released a gold PlayStation 5 in 2020, when the console originally debuted. But this latest version is different. Where that one had a golden skin, this is plated in 24k gold.

Goldgenie has used the casing from each model, plus its included DualSense controller. So you're not getting a skinned console, you're getting the shop bought model cased in real gold.

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Also, the version chosen this time is the PS5 Slim with the disc drive. It is a limited edition and once all units are sold out, there will never be another of that type.

Of course, it's not exactly in the same price bracket as PlayStation's new accessories. Even with the latest pricing of the PS5 taken into account, you're going to have to dig a bit deeper.

The Goldgenie 24k Gold PS5 will set you back £9,997 in the UK, $13,585.92 in the States.

It's available to pre-order from the brand's own website now and will ship from 5 December 2026 – just in time for Christmas.

If that's a bit too steep for your liking, Sony's transparent PS5 covers start at £64.99 / $74.99, with the matching DualSense priced at $84.99 / £74.99.