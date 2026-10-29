It looks like a fidget toy, but this tiny pocket gadget has a lightweight titanium construction and a built-in tuning fork

Does anyone remember fidget spinners? Probably yes, albeit not fondly.

While those brightly coloured contraptions have largely disappeared from everyday conversation, since then, an entire industry of premium EDC accessories has emerged in their place.

One brand leading the charge is LAUTIE, which specialises in intricately machined metal fidget toys that look more like miniature pieces of mechanical engineering.

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Its latest creation, the Shuffle Pro, is a pocket-sized gadget that combines titanium or zirconium construction with a built-in tuning fork that produces different sounds and vibrations as you manipulate it.

It's an elaborate solution to a problem nobody particularly needed solving, but I can absolutely see the appeal.

A satisfying click

The Shuffle Pro builds on LAUTIE's existing Shuffle series, which takes inspiration from playing cards.

It has two metal plates that slide against one another that create a tactile sensation through a combination of magnetic resistance and precisely engineered moving parts.

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What makes the Shuffle Pro different is the tuning fork mechanism, which produces metallic tones and vibrations whenever the plates move together.

The titanium version creates bright, crisp sounds with relatively light vibrations; the heavier zirconium and stainless steel models produce deeper tones with slightly longer-lasting feedback.

The latter also includes a miniature clicker for an even more tactile experience.

Shuffle Pro in zirconium and stainless steel (Image credit: LAUTIE)

LAUTIE has also redesigned the internal sliding tracks with PEEK inserts, a high-performance engineering polymer that reduces metal-on-metal friction and improves smoothness.

A removable magnetic backplate lets you change the decorative inlay, potentially opening the door to further customisation.

Everyday carry gets extravagant

Measuring about 40 x 31 x 9mm, the Shuffle Pro is pocketable and has enough weight to not feel disposable: the titanium model weighs around 40.5g, while the zirconium version tips the scales at 58.6g.

Shuffle Pro in titanium (Image credit: LAUTIE)

Of course, whether anyone needs a premium metal fidget slider is another question entirely. Unlike a multitool, pocket knife, or compact hand torch, the Shuffle Pro offers little practical utility beyond something satisfying to interact with.

That said, premium EDC has increasingly become as much about enjoying beautifully designed objects as it is about carrying useful equipment, so there is definitely room for the Shuffle Pro on the market

You can order the Shuffle Pro at LAUTIE, with prices starting at $189.90 for the titanium version and $219.90 for the zirconium and stainless steel model. LAUTIE currently estimates dispatch within 15 days of ordering.