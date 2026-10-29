It looks like a fidget toy, but this tiny pocket gadget has a lightweight titanium construction and a built-in tuning fork
The LAUTIE Shuffle Pro is one for those with busy fingers
Does anyone remember fidget spinners? Probably yes, albeit not fondly.
While those brightly coloured contraptions have largely disappeared from everyday conversation, since then, an entire industry of premium EDC accessories has emerged in their place.
One brand leading the charge is LAUTIE, which specialises in intricately machined metal fidget toys that look more like miniature pieces of mechanical engineering.
Its latest creation, the Shuffle Pro, is a pocket-sized gadget that combines titanium or zirconium construction with a built-in tuning fork that produces different sounds and vibrations as you manipulate it.
It's an elaborate solution to a problem nobody particularly needed solving, but I can absolutely see the appeal.
A satisfying click
The Shuffle Pro builds on LAUTIE's existing Shuffle series, which takes inspiration from playing cards.
It has two metal plates that slide against one another that create a tactile sensation through a combination of magnetic resistance and precisely engineered moving parts.
Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts
What makes the Shuffle Pro different is the tuning fork mechanism, which produces metallic tones and vibrations whenever the plates move together.
The titanium version creates bright, crisp sounds with relatively light vibrations; the heavier zirconium and stainless steel models produce deeper tones with slightly longer-lasting feedback.
The latter also includes a miniature clicker for an even more tactile experience.
LAUTIE has also redesigned the internal sliding tracks with PEEK inserts, a high-performance engineering polymer that reduces metal-on-metal friction and improves smoothness.
A removable magnetic backplate lets you change the decorative inlay, potentially opening the door to further customisation.
Everyday carry gets extravagant
Measuring about 40 x 31 x 9mm, the Shuffle Pro is pocketable and has enough weight to not feel disposable: the titanium model weighs around 40.5g, while the zirconium version tips the scales at 58.6g.
Of course, whether anyone needs a premium metal fidget slider is another question entirely. Unlike a multitool, pocket knife, or compact hand torch, the Shuffle Pro offers little practical utility beyond something satisfying to interact with.
That said, premium EDC has increasingly become as much about enjoying beautifully designed objects as it is about carrying useful equipment, so there is definitely room for the Shuffle Pro on the market
You can order the Shuffle Pro at LAUTIE, with prices starting at $189.90 for the titanium version and $219.90 for the zirconium and stainless steel model. LAUTIE currently estimates dispatch within 15 days of ordering.
Matt Kollat is a journalist and content creator for T3.com and T3 Magazine, where he works as Active Editor. His areas of expertise include wearables, drones, action cameras, fitness equipment, nutrition and outdoor gear. He joined T3 in 2019.
His work has also appeared on TechRadar and Fit&Well, and he has collaborated with creators such as Garage Gym Reviews. Matt has served as a judge for multiple industry awards, including the ESSNAwards. When he isn’t running, cycling or testing new kit, he’s usually roaming the countryside with a camera or experimenting with new audio and video gear.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.