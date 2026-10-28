There have been few more exciting announcements for fans of romantic period dramas in recent years than that Netflix was making a Pride and Prejudice series. Many people feel it's the most romantic novel of all time, after all, and it's been the subject of some truly great adaptations down the years.

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Helmed by writer Dolly Alderton, this big-budget interpretation of Jane Austen's novel has been kept impressively mysterious ahead of its arrival on 3 December, and after one teaser a good few weeks ago, we've finally now got a proper trailer for the show. It gives us a proper look at various important characters from the novel, including all of the most central figures.

Pride and Prejudice | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

Of course, the story revolves around Elizabeth Bennett, played this time by Emma Corrin, and the fascination she causes in the extravagantly grumpy Mr Darcy. He's played by Jack Lowden, whose star has risen so consistently thanks to his excellent work in Apple TV's Slow Horses.

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Indeed, it's now one of the chief notes of interest about the show that it might just feature the next James Bond – Lowden is said to be one of the final four actors being considered for the role. If he could land Darcy and Bond in the same period of time, he'd really be checking off massive male figures from pop culture's annals.

We also get to see a good amount of the peerless Olivia Colman as Mrs Bennett, the matriarch to five young women, in all her anxious and fretting glory. She looks like she's having enormous fun with the role, and the same goes for Jamie Demetriou as the hapless Mr Collins.

There are, in fact, a few too many stars to just rattle through, and we don't get to see the likes of Rufus Sewell (as Mr Bennett) actually deliver a line. What is apparent, though, is that this one isn't ripping up the rule book – it looks like a really traditional approach has been taken, which will be music to the ears of Austen fans. That also means we should be in for a few very steamy scenes, with Darcy's wild swimming habit hinted at more than once in the trailer.

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