Apple goes touch for the first time, with the all-new OLED MacBook Pro
New 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models come packed with high-end features
After many months of speculation, Apple has finally lifted the lid on its touchscreen MacBook.
Retaining the MacBook Pro name instead of adoption "MacBook Ultra", the new model comes with 14- and 16-inch sizes, with each featuring when Apple calls a PROLED XDR display.
This uses Tandem OLED technology and boasts a claimed 2,000 nits of HDR and SDR brightness. It is also said to have a contrast ratio of 10 million to one, 120Hz refresh rate, and sports more accurate pro-level colour presentation and deeper blacks than ever before (on a MacBook).
It is also touch-enabled, of course, allowing users to manipulate macOS manually for the first time.
Another first is the Dynamic Island, which replaces the notch on the conventional models around the 12-megapixel Center Stage camera. This can therefore double as an extra utility for notifications and the like, much as it does on iPhone 18 Pro.
The new Mac can be spec'ed with either an M5 Pro or M5 Max chip, and up to 128GB of unified memory. Storage options run up to 16TB.
A lighter, thinner design has been implemented with both MacBook Pro sizes, with the 14-inch version weighing just 1.3kg and the 16-inch just 1.8kg. These are lighter than their standard equivalents.
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The bezel around the display is slimmer too, resulting in a 14.2-inch screen for the smaller variant, 16.3-inch for the larger.
Apple also claim that the sound system on the new MacBook Pro is "industry-leading". It features a six-speaker array with deeper bass and new tweeters for greater clarity and dispersion. Spatial Audio with Dolby Atmos is supported.
Battery life is claimed to last up to 24 hours, and the lid sees the return of the glowing Apple logo.
The new MacBook Pro with PROLED XDR Display and Touch, to give it its full name, is available to pre-order now starting at £2,899 / $2,899 for the 14-inch model, £3,399 / $3,399 for the 16-inch. Shipping starts next week, on 6 November 2026.
Rik is T3’s news editor, which means he looks after the news team and the up-to-the-minute coverage of all the hottest gadgets and products you’ll definitely want to read about. And, with more than 35 years of experience in tech and entertainment journalism, including editing and writing for numerous websites, magazines, and newspapers, he’s always got an eye on the next big thing.
Rik also has extensive knowledge of AV, TV streaming and smart home kit, plus just about everything to do with games since the late 80s. Prior to T3, he spent 13 years at Pocket-lint heading up its news team, and was a TV producer and presenter on such shows as Channel 4's GamesMaster, plus Sky's Games World, Game Over, and Virtual World of Sport.
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