Apple goes touch for the first time, with the all-new OLED MacBook Pro

In Summary Apple's flagship touchscreen MacBook Pro is finally here.

It features a lighter build, PROLED XDR display, Dynamic Island and much more.

Prices start at £2,899 / $2,899.

After many months of speculation, Apple has finally lifted the lid on its touchscreen MacBook.

Retaining the MacBook Pro name instead of adoption "MacBook Ultra", the new model comes with 14- and 16-inch sizes, with each featuring when Apple calls a PROLED XDR display.

This uses Tandem OLED technology and boasts a claimed 2,000 nits of HDR and SDR brightness. It is also said to have a contrast ratio of 10 million to one, 120Hz refresh rate, and sports more accurate pro-level colour presentation and deeper blacks than ever before (on a MacBook).

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It is also touch-enabled, of course, allowing users to manipulate macOS manually for the first time.

New MacBook Pro with PROLED XDR Display: The first-ever Mac with Touch - YouTube Watch On

Another first is the Dynamic Island, which replaces the notch on the conventional models around the 12-megapixel Center Stage camera. This can therefore double as an extra utility for notifications and the like, much as it does on iPhone 18 Pro.

The new Mac can be spec'ed with either an M5 Pro or M5 Max chip, and up to 128GB of unified memory. Storage options run up to 16TB.

A lighter, thinner design has been implemented with both MacBook Pro sizes, with the 14-inch version weighing just 1.3kg and the 16-inch just 1.8kg. These are lighter than their standard equivalents.

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The bezel around the display is slimmer too, resulting in a 14.2-inch screen for the smaller variant, 16.3-inch for the larger.

Apple also claim that the sound system on the new MacBook Pro is "industry-leading". It features a six-speaker array with deeper bass and new tweeters for greater clarity and dispersion. Spatial Audio with Dolby Atmos is supported.

Battery life is claimed to last up to 24 hours, and the lid sees the return of the glowing Apple logo.

The new MacBook Pro with PROLED XDR Display and Touch, to give it its full name, is available to pre-order now starting at £2,899 / $2,899 for the 14-inch model, £3,399 / $3,399 for the 16-inch. Shipping starts next week, on 6 November 2026.