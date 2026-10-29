Hoka rival running company from the US is growing at an astonishing rate, and there's more to come

Running shoes are big business, and while brands like Hoka, On and Nike tend to dominate the conversation, plenty of smaller players are looking to carve out a larger slice of the market.

One of them is Altra, the US-based running shoe specialist whose latest financial results suggest it's doing something very right.

According to parent company VF Corporation's latest earnings report, published on 28 October, Altra's revenue grew by more than 40% in the second quarter of fiscal 2027.

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This makes the brand the fastest-growing brand in VF's portfolio, which also includes The North Face, Timberland and Vans.

Even more impressively, the growth wasn't limited to one particular market or product category, as Altra reported gains across every geographical region and sales channel, with both road and trail running shoes performing strongly.

From trails to tarmac

Altra is best known for its roomy FootShape toe boxes and zero-drop running shoes, though its range now includes models with some heel-to-toe drop.

Its distinctive approach has helped the brand establish a loyal following among runners looking for something different from conventional footwear.

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However, trail running is only part of the equation, and Altra's biggest opportunity might be elsewhere.

Altra: growing fast (Image credit: Altra)

During VF Corporation's earnings call, CEO Bracken Darrell noted that the road running market is about ten times larger than trail running, making it an obvious area for expansion.

The company highlighted the Altra Torin 9 as its biggest launch of the season, with strong sales suggesting the brand's everyday road running shoes are resonating with customers.

The Vanish Carbon 3 and Tempo 2 are helping Altra strengthen its racing credentials, giving runners more reasons to consider the brand beyond its established trail running favourites.

Not everyone's running ahead

Altra may have done exceptionally well, but other VF brands also did okay last fiscal season.

The North Face and Timberland both posted 4% revenue growth, though their success stories looked very different.

Interestingly, The North Face saw double-digit growth in global footwear sales, led by models such as the Clyffe, Thermoball Mules, and Altamesa. Its bags also performed well, especially the Hot Shot and Base Camp collections, which is probably not all that surprising.

The North Face: bags are big business (Image credit: The North Face)

Timberland is also looking beyond its iconic 6-inch boots, with growing interest in its Field Boot, Euro Hiker and boat shoes.

VF Corp also sees significant potential in the brand’s sneakers and apparel range, suggesting a broader push into lifestyle categories could be on the horizon.

Vans remains the problem child, with revenue falling 9.8% during the quarter, but its direct-to-consumer business returned to global growth for the first time in almost five years, offering some encouragement.

For Altra, though, the picture is much brighter: having established itself as a serious contender in trail running, the brand is now pushing further into the much larger road-running market.

[via VF Investor Relations]