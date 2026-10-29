All PS Plus members getting 3 free PS5 crackers soon, including one of the most underrated RPGs of the last few years

In Summary The three games coming for all PS Plus members in November 2026 have been announced.

They include Dead Island 2 – a zombie-filled RPG action-adventure.

All three games will be available at no extra cost to PS Plus Essential, Extra and Premium members.

PlayStation's next batch of free games for all PS Plus subscribers will arrive on 3 November, and it's one of the best lineups for a while.

All three releases are worth sinking time into, with the headliner being one of the most underrated action-adventures in recent times, in my humble opinion. Another of them is an extremely addictive deck-builder, while the last is literally three games in one.

Dead Island 2 - Launch Trailer | PS5 & PS4 Games - YouTube Watch On

Dead Island 2 might not live up to Techland's original, but its famed development woes were ironed out when Deep Silver and new developer Dambuster Studios finally managed to get it out of the door.

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The first-person RPG (of sorts) is a zombie-filled hoot that doesn't take itself too seriously, and provides a whole lot of fun combat and exploration. There's a deep crafting mechanic to customise outlandish weaponry, and solid co-op options to take on the hordes with friends.

Available for PS5, PS5 Pro and PS4 owners, Dead Island 2 will be completely free to download until 30 November. As with all the PS Plus monthly games, you can keep it as long as you retain Essential, Extra or Premium membership.

The same goes with Monster Train 2, which is being included for PS5 owners only.

A roguelite deck-builder, it's the sequel to one of my favourite Slay the Spire clones. You are all that stands between the forces of Heaven and the gates of Hell and, in a twist, you are essentially the bad guy.

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You must stop the angelic attack using different demons, spells and abilities as you ride along the train tracks to damnation. As with all good deck-builders, that includes picking up new units, action cards and power-ups to repel increasingly stronger enemies. Lose the heart driving your train and it's over.

I went through a period of playing this game daily, so it's inclusion with this month's batch lets you find out why.

Finally, Tomb Raider IV - VI Remastered collects Tomb Raider: The Last Revelation, Tomb Raider: Chronicles, and Tomb Raider: The Angel of Darkness in the one collection for PS5 and PS4.

The graphics have been cleaned up – although you can also play with the original graphical presentation, too – and there are other quality of life tweaks to the three classic games.

Oh, and don't forget that until the end of play 2 November, you can also download F1 25, Hunt: Showdown 1896, and Earth Defense Force: World Brothers 2 if you haven't done so already.