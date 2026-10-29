All PS Plus members getting 3 free PS5 crackers soon, including one of the most underrated RPGs of the last few years
November's free PS Plus games sit among the best lineups we've seen for quite some time
PlayStation's next batch of free games for all PS Plus subscribers will arrive on 3 November, and it's one of the best lineups for a while.
All three releases are worth sinking time into, with the headliner being one of the most underrated action-adventures in recent times, in my humble opinion. Another of them is an extremely addictive deck-builder, while the last is literally three games in one.
Dead Island 2 might not live up to Techland's original, but its famed development woes were ironed out when Deep Silver and new developer Dambuster Studios finally managed to get it out of the door.
The first-person RPG (of sorts) is a zombie-filled hoot that doesn't take itself too seriously, and provides a whole lot of fun combat and exploration. There's a deep crafting mechanic to customise outlandish weaponry, and solid co-op options to take on the hordes with friends.
Available for PS5, PS5 Pro and PS4 owners, Dead Island 2 will be completely free to download until 30 November. As with all the PS Plus monthly games, you can keep it as long as you retain Essential, Extra or Premium membership.
The same goes with Monster Train 2, which is being included for PS5 owners only.
A roguelite deck-builder, it's the sequel to one of my favourite Slay the Spire clones. You are all that stands between the forces of Heaven and the gates of Hell and, in a twist, you are essentially the bad guy.
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You must stop the angelic attack using different demons, spells and abilities as you ride along the train tracks to damnation. As with all good deck-builders, that includes picking up new units, action cards and power-ups to repel increasingly stronger enemies. Lose the heart driving your train and it's over.
I went through a period of playing this game daily, so it's inclusion with this month's batch lets you find out why.
Finally, Tomb Raider IV - VI Remastered collects Tomb Raider: The Last Revelation, Tomb Raider: Chronicles, and Tomb Raider: The Angel of Darkness in the one collection for PS5 and PS4.
The graphics have been cleaned up – although you can also play with the original graphical presentation, too – and there are other quality of life tweaks to the three classic games.
Oh, and don't forget that until the end of play 2 November, you can also download F1 25, Hunt: Showdown 1896, and Earth Defense Force: World Brothers 2 if you haven't done so already.
Rik is T3’s news editor, which means he looks after the news team and the up-to-the-minute coverage of all the hottest gadgets and products you’ll definitely want to read about. And, with more than 35 years of experience in tech and entertainment journalism, including editing and writing for numerous websites, magazines, and newspapers, he’s always got an eye on the next big thing.
Rik also has extensive knowledge of AV, TV streaming and smart home kit, plus just about everything to do with games since the late 80s. Prior to T3, he spent 13 years at Pocket-lint heading up its news team, and was a TV producer and presenter on such shows as Channel 4's GamesMaster, plus Sky's Games World, Game Over, and Virtual World of Sport.
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