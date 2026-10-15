PS Plus members to get one of the best PS5 action-adventures of 2025 for free, along with 6 other bangers
The PS Plus game catalogue is getting a great new lineup in just a few days
Quick Summary
October will be a fine month when it comes to the new PS Plus game inclusions.
PS Plus Premium and Extra members will get a great selection of titles added to the game catalogue, including Mafia: The Old Country and Horizon Forbidden West.
I'm a big fan of 2K Games' Mafia titles, so much so that I've recently started a new playthrough of Mafia III (my third). That's why I consider Mafia: The Old Country as one of my favourite releases of last year.
While it largely ditches the open-world aspects of the previous games, the prequel proves to be a solid action-adventure, which sets the stall for the series. It's also recently been served by a very decent slice of additional story in The Man of Honor, an expanded DLC package. And so, the original game's inclusion as part of the PS Plus game catalogue this month is very welcome.
Mafia: The Old Country also runs especially well on PS5 Pro, with a 40fps mode for TVs and displays that support 120Hz refresh rates. We even listed it as one of the three games you must play while waiting for GTA 6 to come out – so now's your chance.
It'll be available at no extra cost to all PS Plus Extra and Premium members from 20 October, so you don't have long to wait.
Also returning to PS Plus is Horizon Forbidden West, one of the best RPG / action-adventure games on PS5 full stop. That too will be available from 20 October. As will Mycopunk, a brand new looter-shooter with cartoon-style graphics and co-op action.
PS Plus doesn't get that many day one releases in comparison with Xbox Game Pass, so this is a rare addition.
Those in the UK, US and Japan will have to wait a week longer for the next batch of new, free games. They include Poppy Playtime: Chapter 2, Tales of Arise – Beyond the Dawn Edition, and Monster Energy Supercross 25.
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But if you can't wait that long you can also check your PS5 or PS5 Pro now, Premium and Extra members can download The Midnight Walk from the PS Plus catalogue already.
Finally, if you do have a Premium subscription, you'll also be getting Dino Crisis 2 and RollerCoaster Tycoon 3 Complete Edition as part of the classics catalogue next Tuesday, too.
How much is PS Plus Extra and Premium?
The game catalogue is exclusive to PS Plus Extra and Premium members (Deluxe in some regions, like Australia). That means you'll need to upgrade your subscription if you just pay for Essential.
PS Plus Extra will set you back £11.99 / €15.99 / $16.99 / AU$24.95 per month, which gives you all the games on the main catalogue, online multiplayer access, and the additional three to four games offered at no extra cost at the start of each month.
PS Plus Premium also gives you the above plus access to the classics catalogue of retro games, many of which have been remastered. And you can play games over the cloud rather than install them. You'll need this subscription to also stream games to a PlayStation Portal. Membership costs £14.99 / €18.99 / $19.99 per month.
PS Plus Deluxe replaces Premium in some regions. It costs AU$26.95 per month in Australia, for example, and comes with everything except the cloud gaming.
Rik is T3’s news editor, which means he looks after the news team and the up-to-the-minute coverage of all the hottest gadgets and products you’ll definitely want to read about. And, with more than 35 years of experience in tech and entertainment journalism, including editing and writing for numerous websites, magazines, and newspapers, he’s always got an eye on the next big thing.
Rik also has extensive knowledge of AV, TV streaming and smart home kit, plus just about everything to do with games since the late 80s. Prior to T3, he spent 13 years at Pocket-lint heading up its news team, and was a TV producer and presenter on such shows as Channel 4's GamesMaster, plus Sky's Games World, Game Over, and Virtual World of Sport.
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