PS Plus members to get one of the best PS5 action-adventures of 2025 for free, along with 6 other bangers

Quick Summary October will be a fine month when it comes to the new PS Plus game inclusions. PS Plus Premium and Extra members will get a great selection of titles added to the game catalogue, including Mafia: The Old Country and Horizon Forbidden West.

I'm a big fan of 2K Games' Mafia titles, so much so that I've recently started a new playthrough of Mafia III (my third). That's why I consider Mafia: The Old Country as one of my favourite releases of last year.

While it largely ditches the open-world aspects of the previous games, the prequel proves to be a solid action-adventure, which sets the stall for the series. It's also recently been served by a very decent slice of additional story in The Man of Honor, an expanded DLC package. And so, the original game's inclusion as part of the PS Plus game catalogue this month is very welcome.

Mafia: The Old Country - “Family Takes Sacrifice” Launch Trailer - YouTube Watch On

Mafia: The Old Country also runs especially well on PS5 Pro, with a 40fps mode for TVs and displays that support 120Hz refresh rates. We even listed it as one of the three games you must play while waiting for GTA 6 to come out – so now's your chance.

Latest Videos From T3 Watch full video here:

It'll be available at no extra cost to all PS Plus Extra and Premium members from 20 October, so you don't have long to wait.

Also returning to PS Plus is Horizon Forbidden West, one of the best RPG / action-adventure games on PS5 full stop. That too will be available from 20 October. As will Mycopunk, a brand new looter-shooter with cartoon-style graphics and co-op action.

Mycopunk - Release Date Trailer | PS5 Games - YouTube Watch On

PS Plus doesn't get that many day one releases in comparison with Xbox Game Pass, so this is a rare addition.

Those in the UK, US and Japan will have to wait a week longer for the next batch of new, free games. They include Poppy Playtime: Chapter 2, Tales of Arise – Beyond the Dawn Edition, and Monster Energy Supercross 25.

Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

But if you can't wait that long you can also check your PS5 or PS5 Pro now, Premium and Extra members can download The Midnight Walk from the PS Plus catalogue already.

Finally, if you do have a Premium subscription, you'll also be getting Dino Crisis 2 and RollerCoaster Tycoon 3 Complete Edition as part of the classics catalogue next Tuesday, too.

How much is PS Plus Extra and Premium?

The game catalogue is exclusive to PS Plus Extra and Premium members (Deluxe in some regions, like Australia). That means you'll need to upgrade your subscription if you just pay for Essential.

PS Plus Extra will set you back £11.99 / €15.99 / $16.99 / AU$24.95 per month, which gives you all the games on the main catalogue, online multiplayer access, and the additional three to four games offered at no extra cost at the start of each month.

PS Plus Premium also gives you the above plus access to the classics catalogue of retro games, many of which have been remastered. And you can play games over the cloud rather than install them. You'll need this subscription to also stream games to a PlayStation Portal. Membership costs £14.99 / €18.99 / $19.99 per month.

PS Plus Deluxe replaces Premium in some regions. It costs AU$26.95 per month in Australia, for example, and comes with everything except the cloud gaming.