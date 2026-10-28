Time travel hasn't been invented yet, but these 20 retro-style gadgets will take you back in time

Nostalgia is a powerful force. We all have fond memories of people, moments, sounds and even smells, and when we experience them again, it can take us right back. Most of us also remember our first mobile phone, game console, even music player. And many of us strive to replicate the experience.

Thankfully, we can. The retro tech market is booming, with myriad devices giving us classic designs with a modern twist. Be it for gaming, audio, photography or phone use, there's something out there that harks back to yesteryear with the features of today.

Here are 15 great examples of neo-retro devices that deserve your attention and money today.

Latest Videos From T3 Watch full video here:

Taken from issue #391 of T3 magazine.

(Image credit: Technics)

TECHNICS SL-1200 55TH ANNIVERSARY EDITION

Not so much a neo-retro release as a special edition, this turntable is the real deal. Re-released to celebrate the model's 55th anniversary, this particular SL-1200 has been built as a limited run of just 1,200 units available worldwide, including a gold-coloured variant for those who want a bit of bling with their vinyl.

£TBC, technics.com

(Image credit: Kodak)

KODAK CHARMERA

There are plenty of retro-inspired cameras on the market, but the collectable Charmera range from Kodak combines the old and new in arguably the cutest fashion. Designed to clip onto a keyring, or the strap of a bag, these digital cameras don't have the biggest sensor, but there's something fun about having a shrunken snapper wherever you go.

Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

£35, kodak.com

(Image credit: Clicks)

CLICKS COMMUNICATOR

Clicks has made a name for itself over the last couple of years, with its cases that add physical keyboards to iPhones. However, its Communicator handset goes one better, bringing back the BlackBerry for those who miss having a more tangible typing experience on their device. And as it runs on Android, you get a modern suite of apps too.

$499 (around £370), clicks.tech

(Image credit: Acemagic)

ACEMAGIC RETRO X3

Mini PCs come in all shapes and sizes, but Acemagic has become well-known for creating models that look like consoles from the 1980s. The Retro X3 is one of its cheaper options, but is great value for what you get. All you need to do is install Retrobat or Batocera and you have yourself a retro games machine that's more than capable of playing up to PS2.

£699, acemagic.com

(Image credit: Tiny Vinyl)

TINY VINYL PLAYER

Tiny Vinyl releases miniature records of classic tracks that have become highly collectable. And while they can be played on any deck, it's great that they now have their own dedicated turntable too. The Tiny Vinyl Player is as compact as the four-inch discs it plays, and while it's only available in the US for now, it should arrive in the UK soon.

$50 (around £37), tinyvinyl.com

(Image credit: Fujifilm)

FUJIFILM INSTAX MINI EVO CINEMA

Not only does the Instax Mini Evo Cinema camera look about as retro as it's possible to be, but it can record video in the styles of different eras too, from the '30s to modern day. Clips are stored in 15-second chunks, so are perfect for sharing on social sites, and there's even an Instax printer built-in to provide physical copies of your favourite stills.

£329.99, instax.co.uk

(Image credit: Fiio)

FIIO DM15 R2R

The vinyl resurgence has been nothing short of miraculous, but now it seems that CD is starting to have its time in the sun too. The FiiO DM15 R2R is a great example why, with portability and lengthy battery life coupled with high-end hi-res audio capabilities, thanks to its built-in R2R DAC.

£249, fiio.com

(Image credit: We Are Rewind)

WE ARE REWIND X PINK FLOYD WE-001

We Are Rewind has carved out a niche by recreating tape-based music systems for a modern audience, and its WE-001 portable cassette players are keeping the Walkman dream alive. There are plenty of collaboration versions too, with this Pink Floyd edition even coming with a remastered version of Dark Side of the Moon.

£159, wearerewind.com

(Image credit: Hyperkin)

HYPERKIN SUPABOY

There are plenty of retro gaming handhelds available today, with most requiring you to add your own game ROMs on an SD card. The Hyperkin SupaBoy, however, celebrates the cartridges of the Super Nintendo, and has a slot at the back for you to insert your original physical games into. It's been around for a while, but has finally arrived in the UK, along with new retro-inspired colourways.

£119.99, hyperkinstore.com

(Image credit: Gadhouse)

GADHOUSE WESLEY HEADPHONES

It's fine to own a Walkman-alike in 2026, but to get the most authentic experience it's advised you match it with retro-style headphones. These Gadhouse wired on-ears feel about as '80s as shoulder pads and ‘Frankie Says' T-shirts, yet also come with a USB-C adapter to connect them to modern gear.

£50, gadhouse.com

(Image credit: Lego)

LEGO DONKEY KONG ARCADE

Okay, so this isn't tech exactly, but the Lego Donkey Kong Arcade set not only delivers a recreation of one of the best coin-ops of all time, you can roll barrels at Mario through a slot in the side. It's also reasonably priced for one of Lego's retro gaming builds, especially as you get 1,367 Lego pieces in the box.

£149.99, lego.com

(Image credit: Shanling)

SHANLING M0 PURA

Yes, you can listen to countless digital music tracks on your phone, but who doesn't miss the simplicity of an iPod? And especially the portability of an iPod nano. Well, the Shanling M0 Pura is essentially just that, it even comes in multiple colours like one of Apple's discontinued players, but better still is that it comes with Bluetooth and is capable of hi-res audio playback, too.

£129, en.shanling.com

(Image credit: Commodore)

COMMODORE CALLBACK 8020

After relaunching the Commodore 64, reimagined with HDMI and modern connectivity, the resurrected company has turned its hand to a phone. The Commodore Callback is a flip phone that harks back to when handsets were simpler, yet it still gives you access to some of the most popular social networks. You even get a 48-megapixel camera on the rear to help capture new memories.

From £294.58, commodore.net

(Image credit: 8bitdo)

8BITDO RETRO 87 KEYBOARD

Renowned for its game controllers, 8BitDo also has a fine collection of mechanical keyboards in a variety of retro-inspired colours. There's one that looks like an NES console, another in the distinctive hues of a Commodore 64, and you can even get a special edition version that apes the translucent green design of the original Xbox and is compatible with Windows and Android.

From £85, 8bitdo.com

(Image credit: Grant Sinclair)

GAMERCARD

The superthin GamerCard gets double retro points by being able to emulate retro games on its stunning four-inch screen, and also being the brainchild of Grant Sinclair – the nephew of the genius behind the ZX Spectrum, Sir Clive. And yes, you can play classic Speccy games on it too, it even comes with a couple preinstalled.

From £99, grantsinclair.com

RETRO COOL OR RETRO FOOL?

There's no doubt that retro-inspired devices can look cool, but unless you want some modern quality of life upgrades, you might be better off looking at second-hand original hardware. After all, you can still get film for a Polaroid Sun 660 camera from the 1980s, and it might give you more authentic images in comparison with a current model.

It can also be argued that well-maintained speakers and audio equipment from the 1970s and 80s is just as good as today's, if not better.

You could also be doing the planet a favour – upcycling gear that would otherwise be heading to landfill is surely better than encouraging manufacturers to make disposable tech similarly destined for the bin.

For example, there seems to be a trend right now for disposable cameras once more – that are designed to be used until all the exposures are gone and then discarded. That's one side of retro we'd rather see stay in the past, to be honest, like CFC-laden hairsprays and deely-boppers.