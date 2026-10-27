Your heating's been off all summer – here are 3 things to do before switching it back on

The temperature's dropping, and your best smart thermostat is about to become your best friend again. However, before you turn up the heating and settle in for winter, it's worth making sure your system is ready for the colder months ahead.

Whilst we've already covered the exact date you should turn your heating on, there are a few jobs worth ticking off before then. From bleeding your radiators to checking your boiler pressure, here are three things to do before switching your heating back on for winter.

1. Bleed your radiators

Before switching your heating on properly, you need to check whether your radiators need bleeding. If they have cold patches at the top, make gurgling noises or take longer than usual to heat up, trapped air could be the cause.

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Make sure the radiators are entirely cool, and then use a radiator key to release the trapped air. Once water starts coming out steadily, close the valve. If you have a sealed central heating system, check the boiler pressure afterwards, as bleeding radiators can cause it to drop.

2. Check your boiler pressure

If your boiler has been sitting idle over summer, it's worth checking the pressure before relying on it to heat your home. Most domestic boilers should sit at around 1-1.5 bar when the heating is off, although you should check your manufacturer's guidance for the correct range.

If the pressure is too low, you may need to top it up using the filling loop, following the instructions in your boiler manual. If it keeps dropping, or you notice leaks, get a qualified heating engineer to investigate rather than repeatedly topping it up.

3. Test your heating before the temperature drops

It's a risky move waiting until the first properly cold day to find out your heating isn't working. Turn your thermostat up a few degrees above the current room temperature and run the heating for 15-20 minutes to check that your radiators warm up and the boiler runs as expected.

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Listen out for unusual noises and look for leaks around radiators and pipework. It's also a good time to check your thermostat batteries and make sure your boiler's annual service is up to date. If you smell gas or suspect a carbon monoxide leak, switch off the appliance if safe to do so, leave the property and contact the appropriate emergency service.