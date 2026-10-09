The Gadget Show podcast – The neo-retro tech revolution

There's a retro tech revival happening right now. From turntables to cassettes, BlackBerry-style phones to classic gaming consoles.

It's tech that takes some of us back to our childhood, while for others, it's a chance to experience these classic products for the first time.

In this week's The Gadget Show podcast, T3's News Editor, Rik Henderson, talks through some of the best retro gadgets from the feature in T3 Magazine.

These include the Technics SL-1200 55th anniversary edition, the Kodak Chamera key ring camera, Clicks Communicator, Acemagic Retro X3, Tiny Vinyl Player, and Fujifilm Instax Mini Evo Cinema.

Watch the full episode of The Gadget Show Podcast below or watch on YouTube.

The Best Neo-Retro Gadgets You Can Buy Right Now - YouTube Watch On

Your favourite lifestyle tech publication, T3, has partnered with the legendary TV and YouTube sensation that is The Gadget Show.

T3 has celebrated its print magazine's 30th birthday this year, while T3.com continues to grow and reach wider audiences year on year.

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Over the coming weeks, we'll be bringing you all the latest news on tech and gaming from Jason Bradbury, Suzi Perry and members of the T3 team.

What is The Gadget Show?

The Gadget Show launched in 2004 on Channel 5 in the UK and has delivered previews and reviews of the latest gadgets since.

With a range of presenters and formats over the years, the new podcast sees the return of the original duo Jason Bradbury and Suzi Perry in a weekly episode, hosted on its YouTube channel.

It's worth subscribing and liking their weekly videos – and, of course, returning to T3.com to see other members of the team talk over the latest tech with The Gadget Show team.