There will be a new Xbox console in 2027, claims source – but you might have to wait longer for Helix
Project Helix could also cost as much as $1,800 (£1,344)
Only recently we suggested that like the PlayStation 6, the next-gen Xbox console – currently codenamed Project Helix – will be delayed until 2028 at the earliest. Now another source has repeated that claim.
In a profile of Xbox CEO Asha Sharma, Fortune revealed that "plans" include releasing "the next console by the holidays in 2028".
However, we could see another device before then. It is also claimed that there will be a "next-generation handheld device" by the end of next year.
Unfortunately though, Fortune also wrote that Helix could cost as much as $1,800 (£1,344) with today's component market taken into consideration. The business outlet revealed that internal projections priced the console between $1,200 and $1,800.
That's if the components crisis continues, of course. And as I said about the PS6 in my latest report, delayed release dates could allow Sony and Microsoft to reduce their costs.
I spoke with an LG executive at IFA in September who told me RAMageddon could be over by the end of 2027, early 2028 at the latest. That could enable memory and NAND storage prices to become more sensible before console production begins.
Hopefully, the savings will then be passed onto the consumer in the form of lower price points.
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After all, who would want to spend the equivalent of a decent gaming PC on a new console? The PS5 Pro currently retails for $899 / £789 and that's considered far too expensive by most.
It also depends on Helix's capabilities. Original plans were to release a premium PC/Xbox hybrid, which can play both types of games at a high level. However, reports have since said that the plans have been adjusted, to keep the console more affordable.
That could also have contributed to the delay. Either way though, existing Xbox Series X/S (and PS5) owners can rest safe in the knowledge that their consoles will continue to be fully supported for the next few years.
Rik is T3’s news editor, which means he looks after the news team and the up-to-the-minute coverage of all the hottest gadgets and products you’ll definitely want to read about. And, with more than 35 years of experience in tech and entertainment journalism, including editing and writing for numerous websites, magazines, and newspapers, he’s always got an eye on the next big thing.
Rik also has extensive knowledge of AV, TV streaming and smart home kit, plus just about everything to do with games since the late 80s. Prior to T3, he spent 13 years at Pocket-lint heading up its news team, and was a TV producer and presenter on such shows as Channel 4's GamesMaster, plus Sky's Games World, Game Over, and Virtual World of Sport.
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