This electric Maserati just got a £50,000 price cut, and got an upgrade while doing it

QUICK SUMMARY Maserati has lowered the price of its electric GranTurismo Folgore by £50,000 – while also increasing the EV's range by 50 miles.

The car now starts at £129,605, only slightly above the V6 petrol-powered version.

The convertible has also had a price cut, and now starts just below £140,000.

In today’s climate it’s rare to see a car manufacturer lower its prices – and it’s practically unheard of for an exotic Italian car to get a £50,000 price cut, while also getting better.

But that’s exactly what has happened at Maserati, where the electric GranTurismo Folgore has had its price slashed and its range increased.

Granted, this isn’t exactly a best-seller. Electric supercars are a tough business for everyone, and especially for a company that sells relatively few cars to start with. But we’re still big fans of the GranTurismo Folgore – and even gave it the full five stars when we drove one back in 2024.

Latest Videos From T3 Watch full video here:

Now, for the 2027 facelift, Maserati has given the GranTurismo Folgore more range – up from an estimated 280 miles to 330 miles – and lowered the price from about £180,000 to £129,605. The car still packs an 800-volt system producing 761 horsepower and 1,350 Nm of torque, and delivering a 0-62 mph time of 2.7 seconds, making it the quickest road-going Maserati of all time.

(Image credit: Maserati)

The battery capacity remains the same too, despite the extra range, at 92 kWh and the maximum charge rate is 270 kW. Maserati says it has found those extra 50 miles of range by making changes to the powertrain, including adding the ability to decouple the front motor when on a motorway cruise.

Interestingly, the chunky price cut means the electric GranTurismo is now only £1,685 more than the petrol V6-powered version. It’s also now £20,000 cheaper than the range-topping V6 Trofeo version, while the convertible GranCabrio Folgore has had the same £50,000 discount, and now starts just under £140,000.