Range Rover reveals its third new electric model – and this time it's sporty

Quick summary The new Range Rover Sport is now on sale, and promises high performance to match the fastest petrol Range Rover Sport. Price from £109,810 ($145,800) in the UK, it makes a tempting proposition in the electric SUV market.

You wait years for one electric Range Rover, and three come along at once. We finally got the full release of the Range Rover electric at the start of September, a car we've been expecting for a few years now.

Before this landed, we were treated to a surprise announcement of an all-electric Range Rover GT, providing a sport back to the traditional Range Rover shape. Now, less than a month on, it has revealed a third new all-electric model.

The Range Rover Sport has long been the Goldilocks of the range, providing that mix between luxury, sporty performance and affordability. Now, with a fully electric version announced, it could be the most popular choice once again.

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(Image credit: Jaguar Land Rover)

Luxury credentials

First, let's look at the luxury credentials. Like the plug-in hybrid, petrol and diesel versions, the Range Rover Sport Electric comes in Dynamic SE and Autobiography specifications, along with a First Edition model finished in Zadar Grey with a satin wrap. Autobiography models also gain Range Rover's Bespoke service to completely customise your car, should you wish.

Then there's the performance. The all-electric Range Rover Sport matches the acceleration of the V8 petrol model, giving you 0- 60 mph in 4.3 seconds. It delivers up to 550 mechanical horsepower and 850 Nm of torque from its dual 260kW motors.

This provides the Sport with a permanent all-wheel drive system, which combined with the Intelligent Traction Management, dynamic air suspension and electric active roll control (eARC), gives it those dynamic capabilities the Sport is known for.

Then there's the price. While the flagship Range Rover Electric First Edition starts at £157,610, the Range Rover Sport Electric First Edition is £126,290, and the Dynamic SE model is available to order now for £109,810. That's around £15k more than the plug-in hybrid Dynamic SE version.

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(Image credit: Jaguar Land Rover)

Under the bonnet

Inside, the Range Rover Sport Electric looks largely unchanged from the current models, with its curved central screen, chunky drive selector and luxury upholstery. I expect, like the Range Rover, it will feel very similar inside, aside from the newly developed sound design to replace that engine noise.

So what about the electric spec? It features a 118.5kWh battery to power those two 260kW motors and will give the car a range of up to 374 miles (WLTP). Using 800V architecture, it enables fast charging of up to 350kW DC charging to deliver 10% to 80% in as little as 22 minutes. It can also provide AC charging at up to 22kW with compatible three-phase chargers.

These are similar figures to the Range Rover Electric, and while not class-leading, they are certainly respectable for a luxury SUV. Range Rover has made a fully electric drivetrain an option for its cars, much like BMW, rather than a very different car.

While the specs of the Range Rover GT remain under wraps, the Range Rover Sport Electric looks to be a great all-rounder and could be the one most will go for.