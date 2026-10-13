The Alpine A310 Vision is exactly what I want from an electric sports car

QUICK SUMMARY Alpine used the Paris motor show to reveal the A310 Vision, an electric sports car concept with retro-futuristic design and a platform shared with the upcoming A110 EV. The French company hasn't committed to putting the A310 Vision into production, so no performance figures have been shared.

At a Paris motor show packed full of retro charm – from the new Citroen 2CV and Renault E-Space concepts, to the Peugeot e-T16 – Alpine headed in a slightly different direction.

The Renault sibling revealed a concept car called the A310 Vision. And while it’s intended to celebrate the 55th anniversary of the original Alpine A310 – and 50 years since the V6 version of that car – the concept feels more like an EV sports car of the future.

Indeed, Alpine says the concept “does not seek to reproduce the A310, but to extend its intent”. It does this with a sharp, muscular silhouette, along with a set of slim headlights, a windscreen and glasshouse like that of a fighter jet, and a pronounced rear diffuser.

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(Image credit: Future / Alistair Charlton)

Unlike the equally new Citroen 2CV concept, the A310 doesn’t need to remind today’s car buyers of the cars that inspired it. Few drivers in 2026 will even be aware of the original Alpine A310, but here that doesn’t matter. This is a concept that stands up all on its own, and could easily be marketed as a brand-new car with no backstory to sell.

Relatively compact by modern standards, the A310 Vision is 4.55 metres long, 1.18m tall and 2.03m wide, with a wheelbase of 2.45 metres. The A-shaped wheels are a modern take on an old three-spoke design, while the headlights are described as having a “pop-down” effect, where they appear to open downwards into the bodywork instead of rising upwards.

(Image credit: Future / Alistair Charlton)

The front end also features an S-duct incorporated into the bonnet, while Alpine drifts into concept car-speak, saying how the two-part split rear wings “plays on a transparency evocative of ice and mountains,” while the blade-shaped rear lights are claimed to increase downforce.

Alpine chose not to fully display the interior, but said how the A310 Vision’s physical controls are "inspired by the world of Hi-Fi”, which is excellent news for anyone fed up with an over-reliance on touchscreens.

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Nothing has been said about the motor, battery or chassis, other than how the A310 Vision draws “on the possibilities offered by the APP platform,” which will also be used by the upcoming electric Alpine A110 sports car. Speaking of which, that car wasn’t at the Paris show, but instead Alpine teased it with a sculpture suggesting what the new A110 will eventually look like. It’s due to arrive fully formed in 2027.