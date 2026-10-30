Eight Sleep introduces menopause mode to help women with hot flashes

In Summary Eight Sleep has launched Menopause Mode for its Pod sleep system

Menopause Mode lowers the temperature on one side of the bed ahead of the hours when hot flashes are most common

The new setting is available on iOS and Android versions of the Eight Sleep app

Eight Sleep has introduced Menopause Mode to its Pod sleep system, designed for women experiencing peri, post and current menopause symptoms. The new setting, which can be used via the app or by pressing a button on the side of the Pod, cools or heats your side of the bed, helping you manage hot flashes and overheating.

Eight Sleep has previously added a Hot Flash mode to its Pods, but this new setting is more focused on menopause, and women’s health in general. Available via the Eight Sleep app, Menopause Mode helps prevent hot flashes before they even begin.

Instead of waiting for hot flashes to start, Menopause Mode lowers the temperature of your Eight Sleep Pod on your side of the bed. It does this before the hours when hot flashes are most common, and as a smart sleep system, it learns your sleep patterns and habits to make this more accurate going forward.

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Menopause Mode also learns your personal preferences, room conditions and any seasonal changes to ensure you’re at the perfect temperature all night, and without hot flashes or fluctuations to disrupt your sleep.

If a hot flash starts unexpectedly, you can press a button on the side of the bed to start cooling immediately without using the app, and you can pick how long the cooling lasts for.

(Image credit: Eight Sleep)

One of the best parts of the Eight Sleep system – of which it’s currently in its sixth generation following the launch of the Eight Sleep Pod 6 this summer – is its sleep insights. With Menopause Mode, you can see the changes in your sleep caused by peri and post menopause symptoms, and how this compares to other women at the same stage as you.

Menopause Mode by Eight Sleep has been studied thoroughly and tested on women experiencing menopause. The study found that participants using the new Menopause Mode reported 56% less nighttime hot flashes on average, and a total reduction of 85%.

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