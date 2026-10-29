Sleep expert warns you to never use an electric blanket on this type of mattress

It is officially freezing, so if you’re looking for a quick and affordable way to warm up, an electric blanket is your best bet. In fact, Google searches for electric blankets have gone up by 149% in the past month, so many people are indulging in a cosy, heated cover for the autumn-winter months.

It’s not actually recommended to sleep with an electric blanket but not everyone listens to this advice. However, if you’re using an electric blanket with a specific type of mattress, you could risk permanent damage to your bed, and even cause a house fire – yes, really.

To find out more, I spoke to Martin Seeley, CEO at MattressNextDay , who explained the risks of using electric blankets on your bed.

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Which mattress type should you avoid using with an electric blanket?

According to Seeley, using an electric blanket with a memory foam mattress could end up being an expensive – and dangerous – mistake.

“Memory foam works by reacting to your body heat,” states Seeley. “When you lie down, the warmth from your body makes the foam soften slightly so it moulds around you and supports you while you sleep.” While this action is what makes a memory foam mattress so comfortable, it can have a different effect if you use it alongside an electric blanket.

Seeley explains that “The problem is that adding extra heat from an electric blanket can cause certain types of foam to soften more than they're supposed to. Over time, this can affect how well your mattress supports you, and in some cases, the damage could be permanent.”

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Aside from damaging your mattress and shortening its lifespan for more details – an electric blanket can pose a serious fire risk, especially if it’s faulty. If you’ve had your electric blanket for a long time, it’s important to give it a thorough check before plugging it in.

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Seeley suggests looking for “frayed fabric, scorch marks or exposed wires, as these can all be signs that your blanket is no longer safe. And if yours is more than ten years old, it's time to replace it, even if it still seems to work.”

Another thing to consider is how you’ve stored your electric blanket. If it’s folded or creased “this can cause the wiring inside to overheat. While it might be tempting to leave it running all night when it's freezing outside, only do so if the manufacturer specifically says it's safe.”