Eight Sleep launches Pod 6 sleep system with more sensors than before – and solo sleepers can enjoy it too

QUICK SUMMARY Eight Sleep has launched the Pod 6, the sixth generation of its smart sleep system. The Eight Sleep Pod 6 has a smaller Hub size to fit under bed frames, and its Cover has more sensors than before for better accuracy and tracking.

Eight Sleep has announced the sixth generation of its smart sleep mattress system, and has made it more accessible than before. The Eight Sleep Pod 6 now comes with a smaller Hub size, an extra sensor-packed Cover and is now available for single beds, making it the brand’s most advanced model yet.

Smart mattresses are still new within the wellness space, but since they’ve started to become more mainstream, Eight Sleep has been the main name that’s popped up again and again. Its Pod sleep system combines a hub, cover and base that make adjustments to your existing mattress to prevent snoring and overheating, while tracking your sleep and helping you to relax.

Eight Sleep’s newest Pod, the Eight Sleep Pod 6 has been completely rebuilt, including its hardware and software, to cater to a wider sleep audience. One of the key upgrades of the Eight Sleep Pod 6 is its Hub, which has been given a complete overhaul, including a much smaller design than its predecessor.

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The Hub of the Eight Sleep Pod 6 can now fit underneath your bed rather than stick out at the side. It’s also more powerful and responsive, especially with temperature regulation. The thermal engine within the Pod 6’s Hub has redesigned thermoelectric coolers that adjust the temperature 20% faster than the Pod 5 to help with night sweats and hot flashes.

(Image credit: Eight Sleep)

The Cover of the Eight Sleep Pod 6 has also been upgraded with nine-times more biometric sensors than its last generation. These sensors track your sleep stages, snoring, HRV, heart and breath rate, and communicate this with Eight Sleep’s AI Autopilot which learns your sleep patterns and automatically makes adjustments to improve your sleep.

What I’m most excited about with the Eight Sleep Pod 6 is its upgraded precision tracking. I share a bed with my husband, but we’re both wildly different sleepers, so I’ve always worried that an in-bed sleep tracker might mistake him for me and vice versa.

But with the new Eight Sleep Pod 6, the sensors have precise tracking and spatial awareness, so it can pinpoint where each person is on the bed, and will track individual sleep regardless of how close you sleep next to each other. If you have a pet or child on the bed, the Eight Sleep Pod 6 can recognise that too.

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(Image credit: Eight Sleep)

What I think many people will be excited by is the Eight Sleep Pod 6 now comes in single sizes. Previously, Eight Sleep’s Pods started at a double size, so if you sleep in a single bed, you couldn’t take advantage of this type of sleep technology.

Now, the Eight Sleep Pod 6 can fit on a single bed. Alternatively, you can put a solo size onto a double, king or queen-sized bed, and the Eight Sleep Pod 6 will just track that side of the bed.