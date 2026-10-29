Why wait for Black Friday, this retro gaming handheld is already under £30 with 20,000 games pre-installed
One of the big retro gaming deals we're expecting for Black Friday is already here!
As a retro games enthusiast, I own a sizable collection of gaming handhelds of all shapes and sizes – and at all budgets. But there are few that offer as much value for money as the R36S.
Capable of comfortably playing games up to PlayStation One, it comes packed with emulators for all the classic systems. And it's always worth hunting out each major sales period.
In fact, you can often find bargains on the build up to the likes of Black Friday, as I have. Amazon is currently selling the R36S with more than 20,000 games to play for under £30 right now.
Coming with a claimed 20,000+ games on an included microSD card, the R36S will give you many hours of play for a bargain basement price.
It's not the most powerful or famous retro gaming handheld out there, but has a decent display and workable user interface to get to and start each game. I own a couple of them already, in fact.
One thing to note is that as the R36S is such a popular device, whenever I find it for under £30, it gets snapped up sharpish. So be quick with your order – it's unlikely to hit a price much lower than this.
Also, while the white model is at the unbelievable price of around £28, you can pay a little more to get the colour of your choice. That includes the great-looking transparent black model for just £32.48.
What is the R36S retro gaming handheld and is it worth it?
The R36S is a decently spec'ed gaming handheld with a 3.5-inch 640 x 480 4:3 display. It runs on the Rockchip RK3326 processor, which has been the bedrock of retro gaming devices for a few years.
That means it is capable of playing all the 8-bit and 16-bit games comfortably – such as NES, SNES, Master System and Mega Drive – as well as original PlayStation titles.
You might even be able to eke a bit of PSP or N64 gaming out of it.
Most suppliers include a card filled with dubiously sourced ROMs (the games) and so it comes largely plug-and-play.
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Rik is T3’s news editor, which means he looks after the news team and the up-to-the-minute coverage of all the hottest gadgets and products you’ll definitely want to read about. And, with more than 35 years of experience in tech and entertainment journalism, including editing and writing for numerous websites, magazines, and newspapers, he’s always got an eye on the next big thing.
Rik also has extensive knowledge of AV, TV streaming and smart home kit, plus just about everything to do with games since the late 80s. Prior to T3, he spent 13 years at Pocket-lint heading up its news team, and was a TV producer and presenter on such shows as Channel 4's GamesMaster, plus Sky's Games World, Game Over, and Virtual World of Sport.
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