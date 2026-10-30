DJI adds new privacy setting to its robot vacuums that keeps your personal data private

In Summary DJI has introduced a Local Data Mode setting to its robot vacuums, keeping Romo 2 data stored and processed on the robot, not in the cloud.

Core cleaning features still work offline, including navigation and obstacle avoidance.

The setting is currently exclusive to the Romo 2, with future model availability yet to come.

DJI has introduced a new Local Data Mode setting designed to give its robot vacuum users greater privacy. It disconnects the DJI Home app from the internet, ensuring user data is stored and processed locally on the device rather than in the cloud.

The feature was first introduced on DJI's best drones in 2017 and is now being brought to the brand's other product category. For now, it's exclusive to the new Romo 2, although DJI says it'll also feature on future Romo models as well.

To enable Local Data Mode, users simply need to update their Romo 2 to the latest firmware and switch on the setting under Security Settings in the Device Settings menu of the DJI Home app.

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(Image credit: DJI)

When first switched on, the Romo connects to the internet to map its surroundings. However, once Local Data Mode is activated, mapping data, images and other information used for navigation and obstacle avoidance are stored and processed directly on the robot. This gives users greater control over their data whilst reducing the risk of external exposure or unauthorised third-party access.

Importantly, the Romo's core functions, including navigation and obstacle avoidance, continue to work without an internet connection, even during network outages. Users can still start and customise cleaning cycles or send the robot back to its dock to recharge, all whilst remaining offline.