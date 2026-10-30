10 smart home launches from October 2026, featuring Apple, Amazon Echo, Ring, Blink and more

Following September’s heavy month of smart home launches , I didn’t expect October to be able to keep up. But if anything, October might have beaten the previous month – here’s what you might have missed.

The biggest thing to come from October was the Apple ‘Welcome Home’ event which finally announced new smart products from the brand, including a new version of its HomePod mini, Apple 4K TV and the long-awaited HomeView.

Not one to be outdone, Amazon also announced a new Echo smart speaker line-up, and its Ring and Blink companies also debuted new security camera collections. It’s been a whirlwind of a month, so here are 10 of the best smart home launches from October 2026.

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Apple HomeView

(Image credit: Apple)

As mentioned, Apple announced a fleet of new smart devices, including the Apple HomeView , its new smart home hub with a 7-inch touchscreen, built-in speaker and Siri AI. It comes in two versions – a tabletop with a speaker base, and a wall-mounted option.

The Apple HomeView is powered by the Apple A18 chip , and can be paired with compatible Apple Intelligence-enabled devices. It can recognise up to six people, and has access to lots of smart home controls and apps, including Apple Music, FaceTime, Podcast and more. It’s available to pre-order at £299 / $299 with shipping expected in November.

Amazon’s new Echo speaker line-up

(Image credit: Amazon)

Towards the end of October, Amazon announced a new Echo speaker line-up , featuring a new version of the Echo Dot, as well as a Kids edition. The newer products include the Echo Time and the Echo Studio with Home Camera.

The Echo Studio with Home Camera is an upgraded version of the Echo Studio, and features a 13-megapixel camera. It has Alexa+ and Live View so you can check in on your home while you’re away, and it has powerful 3D sound. The Echo Time is a camera-free Echo – similar to the Echo Spot – that acts as a smart alarm clock.

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Ring 4K & 2K cameras

(Image credit: Ring)

As an Amazon-owned company, Ring has also had a big product launch in October by introducing five new security cameras . The models include indoor and outdoor models, and use 4K or 2K video resolution to clearly capture images around your home.

Installation is the biggest upgrade with the new Ring cameras. Its Ring Outdoor Camera 4K Plus has been described as its most flexible option yet, as it can be set-up via battery, wired, solar, plug-in or Power-over-Ethernet. The cameras are available to pre-order with shipping expected in November.

Blink 4K & 2K cameras

(Image credit: Blink)

Yet another Amazon company with new product launches, Blink also dropped five new security cameras to the UK and US. The UK launches include Blink’s first 4K wired security camera and a pan-tilt zoom camera, while the US launches include spotlight, outdoor and frontier models.

The standout for the UK launches is the Blink Mini 4K+ which has Blink’s highest resolution yet. It can be used both indoors and outdoors – although it is a plug-in model – and has 115-degree horizontal views and 10x enhanced zoom. For the US, the Blink Frontier XR+ is the brand’s farthest-reaching camera to date and is designed for use as a trail camera for remote locations.

Arlo Essential Solar Security Camera

(Image credit: Arlo)

It’s all about security cameras this month – as you’ll see with the rest of this list! – and Arlo dropped its new Essential Solar Security Camera in early October – but only in the US. With an ultra-slim design, the camera takes up minimal space and blends seamlessly into the background.

The main standout of the Arlo Essential Solar Security Camera is its integrated 1.2W solar panel and high-powered battery that can keep the camera charged for up to six months without any sun. At $99.99, it’s not too expensive, either.

EZVIZ CB30 Dual Kit

(Image credit: EZVIZ)

EZVIZ’s new CB30 Dual Kit is a solar-powered outdoor security camera with a strange, robot-like design. It looks like E.T. and connects to an oversized solar panel to ensure constant charging via solar energy.

The EZVIZ CB30 Dual Kit features dual lenses for enhanced coverage, and 3K 5MP resolution for crystal clear images. It also has three built-in spotlights to illuminate your home, and to scare off potential intruders. Similar to Arlo, it’s only £99.99, and at launch, it was discounted so it’s a great budget-friendly option.

Reolink OMVI 2i Ultra

(Image credit: Reolink)

The Reolink OMVI 2i Ultra was announced at IFA 2026 , and finally became available to buy this month. Another solar-powered camera, the Reolink OMVI 2i Ultra is wire-free and has two camera lenses to cover your entire home, without missing any action or blind spots.

The Reolink OMVI 2i Ultra combines an 8MP wide-angle camera with a 5MP pan-and-tilt camera, and uses Reolink's SyncTrack technology to lower camera to continue following a detected person or object after they move out of the wide-angle camera's view.

Tapo C550WS

(Image credit: Tapo)

The last security camera launch worth knowing about from October, the Tapo C550WS is the brand’s latest outdoor security camera with 4K resolution . Alongside 4K recording, the camera has 360° coverage, colour night vision and AI detection to keep your home safe, and you in the know.

The most impressive part of the Tapo C550WS is its red-blue light and sound alarm. It’s equipped with a 110dB siren that, when triggered, sounds off loudly and flashes with red and blue lights to scare off unwanted visitors.

Govee Outdoor Deck Lights 2

(Image credit: Govee)

Moving into smart lighting , Govee announced the second generation of its Outdoor Deck Lights. Currently available in the US for $119.99, the Govee Outdoor Deck Lights 2 are brighter than before, and more water-resistant with an IP67 rating.

The Govee Outdoor Deck Lights 2 include individual smart lights designed to be mounted on walls or fences . Alongside practical lighting, you can change the brightness, and choose from 16 million colours, music-sync effects and over 100 lighting scenes.

SwitchBot Permanent Outdoor Lights

(Image credit: SwitchBot)

Another outdoor lighting set, the SwitchBot Permanent Outdoor Lights are designed for year round use, and offer native Matter over Wi-Fi support. Measuring 30 metres, the light strip features 72 evenly-spaced LEDs, and can be installed in your home’s eaves, balconies, garages, patios and walkways.