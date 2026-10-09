Apple's new smart home lineup is coming as 'Welcome Home' event confirmed for 13th October

QUICK SUMMARY Apple has confirmed its 'Welcome Home' event for 13th October, with its long-awaited smart home hub, a new Apple TV 4K and HomePod mini 2 expected to feature. The company could also unveil a range of LG-branded smart home devices developed in collaboration with Apple, including a doorbell, smart lock and thermostat.

Apple has officially confirmed its 'Welcome Home' event for Tuesday 13th October, and it suggests the company's long-awaited smart home devices are coming. We expected this to happen following reports from Bloomberg's Mark Gurman a few days ago, but now that the event has been confirmed, it looks like we won't have to wait much longer.

Apple's SVP of Worldwide Marketing, Greg Joswiak, has also shared a teaser video showing embroidery taking place. This could hint at a range of colourways for the new devices, although that's purely speculation for now.

Welcome home. October 13. pic.twitter.com/ChelGSDOTIOctober 8, 2026

As for what we can expect, Apple's rumoured Home Hub is high on the list, alongside a new Apple TV 4K and HomePod mini 2. We're also expecting to see the smart home devices reportedly developed in collaboration with LG, including products such as a doorbell, smart lock and thermostat.

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It's not yet clear whether Apple will share a launch video online at 9am ET (2pm UK time), but we'll be keeping a close eye on developments and will update when we know more.

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