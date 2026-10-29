Amazon has gone big with its new Echo Show 16, but the UK launch is still pending
Amazon’s new Echo Show 16 is a US exclusive for now
Amazon has launched its new Echo Show 16, featuring a huge 16-inch display with 10% more viewing area than the Echo Show 15, housed in a sleek anodised aluminium frame that’s nearly 40% thinner.
It joins several other launches announced on the same day, including five new Echo devices in the UK. These include the upgraded Echo Dot and Echo Studio with Home Camera, as well as the Echo Time, which is new to the lineup.
However, if you're wondering why the Echo Show 16 was notably absent from the UK launch, it's because the new model is currently exclusive to the US. It’s available to pre-order for $499.99 ($569.99 for the Nano Matte anti-glare display) with early buyers able to save $100 through a pre-order offer.
Powered by the new Alexa+, the Echo Show 16 features an upgraded sound system with eight custom micro woofers and two tweeters. Advanced Room Adaptation also adjusts audio playback to suit its surroundings.
The camera has received an upgrade too, featuring a wide-angle 13-megapixel camera that offers the widest field of view in the range. Visual ID recognition has also been extended from eight to up to 17 feet, allowing Alexa to recognise you from further away.
The Echo Show 16 also includes the full Fire TV experience, bringing streaming services such as Netflix, Disney+, YouTube, Prime Video, HBO Max, Peacock, Tubi and Pluto together in one place.
There's no confirmed UK release date yet, but we'll update you if Amazon announces plans to bring the new Echo Show 16 to the UK – fingers crossed!
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Lizzie is T3's Senior Staff Writer, covering the latest in smart home, lifestyle and beauty tech. From skincare gadgets to vacuum cleaners, she's your go-to for trends and top recommendations.
When not writing, Lizzie enjoys mooching around Bath, spending time with loved ones, or testing her review units – often during an enthusiastic cleaning spree!
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