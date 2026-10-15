Apple HomeView already discounted and it's not even out yet – pre-order the smart home hub for less

Apple has only recently announced its all-new HomeView smart home hub and it's already available with a discount. You can pre-order the device now for a 13 November release date from a number of retailers, including Apple itself, but one is offering money off.

Customers in the US can get $10 off the retail price on several of the Apple HomeView colour options when ordering from Amazon. It's only the Starlight version that's not on offer.

Save $10 Apple HomeView: was $299 now $289 at Amazon HomeView is Apple's first smart home speaker with a display. It supports Siri AI, so you can use Apple Intelligence features by voice, and includes FaceTime calling on its 7-inch square screen.

We've also hunted around for a similar deal in the UK but sadly haven't found anything yet. Amazon UK isn't offering it for pre-order at present – just Apple itself and John Lewis. However, John Lewis is offering free named day delivery for the HomeView, including on its 13 November release date. That's worth £7.95 on its own.

We'll also update if any other UK stockists list the Apple HomeView with a pre-order deal.

Announced on Tuesday 13 October, the HomeView comes in two models – one with an additional speaker unit for tabletop use, one that's designed for wall-mounting. Both are the same price (usually $299 / £299).

They share the same 7-inch square Liquid Retina display and down-firing stereo speakers at the bottom of the screen, although the tabletop HomeView also features a subwoofer and two passive radiators in the base for spatial audio support.

They each feature a four-microphone array for voice interactions and FaceTime calling, plus a camera mounted in the bezel. You can also use a HomeView to talk to visitors through a supported video doorbell.

Music, podcasts and audiobooks can be played through the HomeView, as can TV shows from multiple streaming apps (including Apple TV, of course). And smart home devices can be controlled via the HomeView's screen.

Siri AI is at the core of the HomeView experience, so it can be used to help organise your family's lives, with multiple profiles being recognised.