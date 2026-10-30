T3 Style Edit: This week's coolest finds from Ralph Lauren, Japan Blue Jeans, Represent 247 and more

From bear-themed watches to baseball caps with ear flaps, here are this week's hottest fashion finds

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Published In Features 4 min read
Whoop x SR_A 02 Nomad Technical Puffer
(Image credit: Whoop)
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Even though last week I said we’re in proper pre-winter territory now, this week’s been a mixed bag both in terms of weather and releases.

Today’s fashion edit reflects that. We have a delightfully playful high-end timepiece with smartly attired ursine figures, alongside surprisingly lightweight Japanese denim that's far more comfortable to wear.

I also included some stranger pieces, such as New Era’s New York Yankees 39THIRTY Downflap Stretch Fit Cap, as well as Represent 247’s Avenged Sevenfold City of Evil Tank. After all, we all need a bit of whimsy in our lives, right?

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An odd one out is the upcoming Adidas Originals x Wales Bonner Leather Jacket, currently on pre-sale and available on 20 November. For nearly two grand. It looks great, though.

The WHOOP x SR_A 02 Nomad Technical Puffer is another interesting piece, not because it’s strange but because it isn’t. I’m not used to seeing anything but branded brick-a-brack from WHOOP, but this piece proves that anyone can put out exciting apparel options if they try hard enough.

Matt Kollat
Matt Kollat

Matt Kollat is T3's Active Editor and has spent years testing performance footwear, outdoor clothing and everyday carry. He regularly reports on launches from brands including Arc'teryx, Patagonia, Salomon and Snow Peak, helping readers discover products that combine function with great design.

Matt Kollat
Matt Kollat
Section Editor | Active

Matt Kollat is a journalist and content creator for T3.com and T3 Magazine, where he works as Active Editor. His areas of expertise include wearables, drones, action cameras, fitness equipment, nutrition and outdoor gear. He joined T3 in 2019.

His work has also appeared on TechRadar and Fit&Well, and he has collaborated with creators such as Garage Gym Reviews. Matt has served as a judge for multiple industry awards, including the ESSNAwards. When he isn’t running, cycling or testing new kit, he’s usually roaming the countryside with a camera or experimenting with new audio and video gear.

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