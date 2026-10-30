T3 Style Edit: This week's coolest finds from Ralph Lauren, Japan Blue Jeans, Represent 247 and more

Even though last week I said we’re in proper pre-winter territory now, this week’s been a mixed bag both in terms of weather and releases.

Today’s fashion edit reflects that. We have a delightfully playful high-end timepiece with smartly attired ursine figures, alongside surprisingly lightweight Japanese denim that's far more comfortable to wear.

I also included some stranger pieces, such as New Era’s New York Yankees 39THIRTY Downflap Stretch Fit Cap, as well as Represent 247’s Avenged Sevenfold City of Evil Tank. After all, we all need a bit of whimsy in our lives, right?

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An odd one out is the upcoming Adidas Originals x Wales Bonner Leather Jacket, currently on pre-sale and available on 20 November. For nearly two grand. It looks great, though.

The WHOOP x SR_A 02 Nomad Technical Puffer is another interesting piece, not because it’s strange but because it isn’t. I’m not used to seeing anything but branded brick-a-brack from WHOOP, but this piece proves that anyone can put out exciting apparel options if they try hard enough.

Matt Kollat Section Editor | T3 Matt Kollat is T3's Active Editor and has spent years testing performance footwear, outdoor clothing and everyday carry. He regularly reports on launches from brands including Arc'teryx, Patagonia, Salomon and Snow Peak, helping readers discover products that combine function with great design.

WHOOP SR_A 02 Nomad Technical Puffer £639 at WHOOP I've always been fascinated by the crossover between performance technology and fashion, and WHOOP's latest collaboration with British designer Samuel Ross is a particularly interesting example. The Nomad Technical Puffer is part of the second Project Terrain collection, bringing Ross's futuristic design language to cold-weather outerwear. Ralph Lauren Polo Bear Ralph & Ricky Tuxedo 38 £1,600 at thewatchpages.com Plenty of watches take themselves far too seriously, which is why I have a soft spot for Ralph Lauren's Polo Bear collection. This 38mm automatic features Ralph and Ricky in black-tie attire, complete with matching tuxedos. The cream-coloured dial and red hands give it a wonderfully playful appearance, although the Swiss-made movement means there's some proper watchmaking behind the fun. Japan Blue Jeans Light Loose Jeans 9oz Rigid £202.10 at japanblue-jeans.com Japanese denim has a reputation for exceptional craftsmanship, although it's often associated with heavyweight fabrics that take ages to break in. Japan Blue Jeans takes a different approach with these loose-fitting jeans, using lightweight 9oz denim that should feel considerably easier to wear. The generous cut looks fantastic, and the deep indigo finish makes them surprisingly versatile. adidas Originals Wales Bonner Leather Jacket £1,800 at Wales Bonner Wales Bonner has produced some incredible adidas collaborations over the years, but this leather track jacket takes things to another level. Made from lamb leather, it reinterprets one of sportswear's most recognisable silhouettes through a luxury lens. The understated branding is a nice touch, although the £1,800 price tag might make even dedicated adidas collectors think twice. New Balance Gator Run £100 at New Balance EMEA I'm not entirely sure what to make of New Balance's Gator Run, and that's part of its appeal. The shaggy suede upper gives it a wonderfully scruffy appearance, while the aggressive outsole looks ready to tackle something considerably more adventurous than a trip to the shops. The contrasting red laces add another unexpected flourish to an already unusual sneaker. Arcade Belts Inkstorm Slim £30 at arcadebelts.co.uk Belts rarely get much attention in fashion roundups, which is a shame when brands like Arcade are making accessories this interesting. The Inkstorm Slim combines a colourful, abstract pattern with stretchy webbing made using recycled polyester. Its low-profile buckle is metal-free, making it especially useful for travelling, while the micro-adjustable fit should keep you comfortable all day. Represent 247 Avenged Sevenfold City of Evil Tank £100 at uk.representclo.com Band merchandise and gym clothing aren't an obvious combination, but Represent's 247 line makes it work. Created with Avenged Sevenfold frontman M. Shadows, this sleeveless top borrows its artwork from the band's City of Evil era. The faded black finish gives it that well-worn concert-merch look, while the boxy fit makes it equally suitable for training. DARKCIRCLE SAMO Museum Tote £50 at darkcircleclothing.com There's something appealing about carrying a little piece of art history around on your shoulder. This heavyweight canvas tote from DARKCIRCLE celebrates SAMO, the graffiti project associated with Jean-Michel Basquiat and Al Díaz, with bold red artwork that looks fantastic against the natural canvas. New Era New York Yankees 39THIRTY Downflap Stretch Fit Cap £50 at neweracap.co.uk I never thought I'd need a baseball cap with earflaps, but New Era makes a convincing case for one. This winter-ready version of the classic Yankees cap features camouflage-patterned downflaps that add some much-needed warmth without losing the familiar curved-visor silhouette. It's slightly ridiculous in the best possible way, and I can see it becoming a favourite on cold mornings.