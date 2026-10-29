Peak Performance revives its iconic '90s ski gear with GORE-TEX and NASA-developed insulation
The Swedish outdoor brand celebrates 40 years with retro designs and cutting-edge insulation
If outdoor brands have got particularly good at one thing recently, it's digging through their archives and bringing forgotten designs back to life.
Peak Performance is the latest to join the trend, but its new 40th anniversary collection offers far more than a nostalgic trip down memory lane.
Founded in the Swedish ski resort of Åre in 1986, Peak Performance has spent four decades combining technical mountain apparel with distinctive Scandinavian design.
Its latest limited-edition collection revisits some of the brand's most recognisable pieces, complete with oversized silhouettes, bold colour blocking and the kind of elaborate branding you rarely see on modern ski jackets.
The '90s called, and they want their ski jackets back
The 40Y R&D GORE-TEX Jacket and Pants are the collection's hero pieces, a modern take on the brand's groundbreaking R&D system from 1993.
The original introduced a modular 3-in-1 approach to alpine clothing, combining protective outer layers with removable insulation.
It also challenged the 90s' relatively fitted skiwear conventions with a more relaxed, parka-inspired silhouette.
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The anniversary edition preserves that adaptable design while replacing the original materials with some of the most advanced fabrics currently available.
Its outer shell uses a custom-developed three-layer GORE-TEX C-KNIT Stretch construction that offers waterproof, windproof protection with improved flexibility and a softer, quieter feel.
Peak Performance added Polartec Alpha active insulation, replacing the original fleece liner and releasing excess heat and moisture during movement.
Perhaps the most interesting addition is Solarcore, an aerogel-based insulation technology with roots in NASA research.
It retains insulation under compression, which is especially useful in areas like the knees and seat, where conventional insulation can lose effectiveness.
Additional features include ventilation zips, articulated construction, YKK AquaGuard zippers, and integrated RECCO reflectors to help rescue teams locate wearers.
More than a retro ski suit
The anniversary collection extends well beyond the R&D system, with several other Peak Performance classics receiving similar treatments.
It includes a striking red-and-blue Alpine Jacket and Pants combination, updated versions of the women's Anima and men's Maroon ski sets, and a reversible Frost Jacket.
The iconic Helium Down Jacket also returns in white and black, while hoodies, T-shirts, accessories and a Vertical Ski Backpack round out the range.
Visually, the collection is particularly appealing because Peak Performance hasn't tried to disguise its heritage.
Oversized cursive logos, contrasting colours, and unapologetically bold designs give these pieces a personality often missing from contemporary technical outerwear.
The limited-edition 40th anniversary collection is available now at Peak Performance.
European retailer listings put the flagship 40Y R&D GORE-TEX Jacket at €1,400 / £1,200 and matching trousers at €900 / $800. US and AU pricing has yet to be confirmed.
Matt Kollat is a journalist and content creator for T3.com and T3 Magazine, where he works as Active Editor. His areas of expertise include wearables, drones, action cameras, fitness equipment, nutrition and outdoor gear. He joined T3 in 2019.
His work has also appeared on TechRadar and Fit&Well, and he has collaborated with creators such as Garage Gym Reviews. Matt has served as a judge for multiple industry awards, including the ESSNAwards. When he isn’t running, cycling or testing new kit, he’s usually roaming the countryside with a camera or experimenting with new audio and video gear.
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