Peak Performance revives its iconic '90s ski gear with GORE-TEX and NASA-developed insulation

If outdoor brands have got particularly good at one thing recently, it's digging through their archives and bringing forgotten designs back to life.

Peak Performance is the latest to join the trend, but its new 40th anniversary collection offers far more than a nostalgic trip down memory lane.

Founded in the Swedish ski resort of Åre in 1986, Peak Performance has spent four decades combining technical mountain apparel with distinctive Scandinavian design.

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Its latest limited-edition collection revisits some of the brand's most recognisable pieces, complete with oversized silhouettes, bold colour blocking and the kind of elaborate branding you rarely see on modern ski jackets.

The '90s called, and they want their ski jackets back

The 40Y R&D GORE-TEX Jacket and Pants are the collection's hero pieces, a modern take on the brand's groundbreaking R&D system from 1993.

The original introduced a modular 3-in-1 approach to alpine clothing, combining protective outer layers with removable insulation.

It also challenged the 90s' relatively fitted skiwear conventions with a more relaxed, parka-inspired silhouette.

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(Image credit: Peak Performance)

The anniversary edition preserves that adaptable design while replacing the original materials with some of the most advanced fabrics currently available.

Its outer shell uses a custom-developed three-layer GORE-TEX C-KNIT Stretch construction that offers waterproof, windproof protection with improved flexibility and a softer, quieter feel.

Peak Performance added Polartec Alpha active insulation, replacing the original fleece liner and releasing excess heat and moisture during movement.

(Image credit: Peak Performance)

Perhaps the most interesting addition is Solarcore, an aerogel-based insulation technology with roots in NASA research.

It retains insulation under compression, which is especially useful in areas like the knees and seat, where conventional insulation can lose effectiveness.

Additional features include ventilation zips, articulated construction, YKK AquaGuard zippers, and integrated RECCO reflectors to help rescue teams locate wearers.

More than a retro ski suit

The anniversary collection extends well beyond the R&D system, with several other Peak Performance classics receiving similar treatments.

It includes a striking red-and-blue Alpine Jacket and Pants combination, updated versions of the women's Anima and men's Maroon ski sets, and a reversible Frost Jacket.

(Image credit: Peak Performance)

The iconic Helium Down Jacket also returns in white and black, while hoodies, T-shirts, accessories and a Vertical Ski Backpack round out the range.

Visually, the collection is particularly appealing because Peak Performance hasn't tried to disguise its heritage.

Oversized cursive logos, contrasting colours, and unapologetically bold designs give these pieces a personality often missing from contemporary technical outerwear.

The limited-edition 40th anniversary collection is available now at Peak Performance.

European retailer listings put the flagship 40Y R&D GORE-TEX Jacket at €1,400 / £1,200 and matching trousers at €900 / $800. US and AU pricing has yet to be confirmed.