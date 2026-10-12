I've been waiting for Patagonia to embrace its retro roots again, and its new collection doesn't disappoint

Patagonia has been making some of the best outdoor clothing for decades, but I've always had a particular soft spot for its older designs.

The bold colours, contrasting panels, oversized logos and slightly eccentric aesthetic of its early mountain gear have a charm that's difficult to replicate.

(Just watch Vertical Limit on Netflix – sooooooo good.)

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That's why I'm particularly excited about the brand's new Mountain Minded collection, which celebrates Patagonia's snow sports heritage dating back to the early 1980s.

Patagonia has taken inspiration from its early designs and applied it to a selection of contemporary outdoor essentials, including fleeces, insulated jackets, technical base layers, T-shirts and accessories.

Back to where it all began

According to Patagonia, the collection celebrates the period when the company was developing some of its first dedicated snow sports clothing.

(Image credit: Patagonia)

The idea was to capture the spirit of an era when skiing, mountaineering and backcountry exploration were less about performance metrics and more about getting out into the mountains.

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"The mountains are a state of mind," the brand explains, describing the collection as a celebration of its early 1980s snow styles, complete with throwback labels, vintage colours and heritage designs.

In an accompanying behind-the-scenes video, Patagonia's design team explains how it revisited the company's archives to find inspiration.

Mountain Minded - YouTube Watch On

Mitch Bloom, who works on graphics and art direction, says the team examined historical trims and labels, including those associated with Chouinard, the climbing equipment company founded by Patagonia creator Yvon Chouinard.

The designers also drew inspiration from some of the brand's more obscure products, including the Mountain Lounger and vintage telemark skis.

The latter inspired the striped graphics that appear throughout the collection, while the updated heritage branding gives even relatively simple pieces a distinctly retro feel.

Old-school looks, modern outdoor gear

One of my favourite pieces is the Lightweight Synchilla Snap-T Pullover, which combines a muted two-tone fleece design with contrasting purple trim and an old-school Patagonia chest label.

The Men's Retro Pile Pullover is another highlight, offering a more understated take on the vintage aesthetic with its fluffy fleece construction and relaxed silhouette.

Men's Retro Pile Pullover (Image credit: Patagonia)

The Capilene base layers offer modern technical performance with some decidedly old-school patterns.

The best thing about the collection is that it feels recognisably retro without looking like fancy dress, and most of the pieces should work just as well around town as they do on a mountain getaway.

It's also refreshing to see the brand having some fun with its extensive design history.

The Patagonia Mountain Minded collection is available now through the brand's official website. Prices vary depending on the product.

In the US, the Lightweight Synchilla Snap-T Pullover costs $149, the Men's Retro Pile Pullover is $159, and the Women's Insulated Snowfarer Jacket is $369. Accessories start at $39 for the Kids' Logo Beanie, while the Black Hole Duffel 70L costs $209.

Availability and pricing may vary between regions, with some pieces and colourways potentially exclusive to certain markets.