Your lawn could be compacted – here’s how to tell and what to do about it

The UK has just experienced one of its hottest summers on record, meaning many of us have spent more time outdoors hosting friends and family in the garden. However, if your lawn is still looking a little worse for wear, compacted soil could be to blame. The good news is that it's usually easy to spot and fix before it causes lasting damage.

Soil becomes compacted when pressure from foot traffic or garden furniture squeezes the air pockets between soil particles. This makes it harder for water, air and nutrients to reach the grass roots, leaving your lawn struggling to thrive.

3 signs your lawn is compacted

1. Water pools on the surface

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If rainwater sits on your lawn instead of soaking into the ground, compacted soil could be preventing proper drainage. Whilst heavy clay soil can also contribute to the problem, persistent puddles are a good reason to investigate further.

2. Your grass looks patchy or yellow

Grass needs oxygen, water and nutrients to grow healthily. When compacted soil restricts access to these essentials, you may notice yellowing, thinning or bare patches, even when you're keeping up with watering and feeding.

3. The ground feels unusually hard

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Try pushing a screwdriver a few inches into the soil when it's slightly moist. If it’s difficult to penetrate, the ground may be compacted. Avoid testing when the soil is completely dry, as this can make even healthy ground feel hard.

How to fix a compacted lawn

Whilst using the best lawn mower can help keep your grass looking neat, mowing alone won't fix compacted soil. Instead, the best solution is usually aeration, which creates small holes in the ground to improve drainage and encourage healthier root growth.

For lightly compacted lawns, a garden fork should do the trick. If the compaction is more severe, hollow-tine aeration is most likely the answer. This removes small plugs of soil, creating space for the surrounding ground to loosen. You can then brush a suitable topdressing into the holes to help improve the soil structure over time.