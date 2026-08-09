3 simple ways to keep your garden alive during a hosepipe ban

As temperatures remain high across much of the UK, many gardeners are still feeling the effects of the ongoing hosepipe bans. The restrictions are designed to protect water supplies, but they can make it difficult to keep gardens looking their best during prolonged spells of hot weather. That said, with a few simple changes, you can still help your plants survive without reaching for the hose.

We've already shared advice on how to revive your lawn during a heatwave and how to protect your decking from hot weather, and now we're looking at three practical ways to keep the rest of your garden healthy whilst making every drop of water count.

1. Use a watering can

You should check your local water company's rules, but a hosepipe ban doesn't usually stop you from using a watering can filled from a water butt or indoor tap.

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The key is to water efficiently so every drop counts. Water your plants early in the morning or later in the evening, when temperatures are cooler and less water is lost to evaporation. Always aim the water directly at the base of the plant, where the roots can absorb it, rather than spraying the leaves. It's also better to give plants a deep soak every few days instead of a light sprinkle every day, as deep watering encourages roots to grow further into the soil, making plants more resilient during dry weather.

2. Mulch to lock in moisture

Adding a layer of mulch is one of the easiest and most effective ways to help your garden cope with hot weather. Spread a 5-8cm layer around the base of your plants using materials such as bark chips, compost, straw, leaf mould or a thin layer of grass clippings.

Mulch acts like a protective blanket for the soil, helping to lock in moisture and keep it shielded from the sun. As an added bonus, it also suppresses weeds, which compete with your plants for valuable water and nutrients.

3. Prioritise your plants

During a hosepipe ban, it's unlikely you'll have enough water to keep every part of your garden looking perfect, so it's important to prioritise.

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Focus your efforts on newly planted trees and shrubs, as their roots haven't yet established, along with vegetables, fruit plants and anything growing in pots or hanging baskets, which dry out much faster than plants in the ground.

Don't worry too much about your lawn. Although established grass may turn brown and look dry during prolonged hot weather, it's usually only dormant rather than dead. Once cooler weather and rain return, most lawns will recover naturally, so it's better to save your water for the plants that actually need it.