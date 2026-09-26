5 garden tools you need to clear up autumn leaves, featuring robot lawn mowers and grass sweepers

Despite how unseasonably warm the past month has been, autumn officially started on the 23rd September, so it’s time to start thinking about getting your garden ready for the colder seasons.

The biggest thing I – and lots of people – struggle with during this time is clearing up autumn leaves as, let’s face it, they can be a pain to clear up. I have two large trees overlooking my garden, so my decking gets covered in fallen leaves during autumn. What’s worse is once it starts raining, the leaves get wet and mulchy which causes an absolute mess on my decking and makes it extremely slippery.

To avoid this tedious clean-up this autumn, I’ve found five of the best smart and manual gardening tools for clearing up autumn leaves, whether you have a lawn, decking or artificial grass.

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1. Mammotion YUKA

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Using a robot lawn mower to clear up leaves might sound wild, but there are some models on the market that can mow your lawn and tidy up fallen leaves at the same time. The best example is the Mammotion YUKA , a robot mower that expertly cuts grass, navigates your lawn and climbs slopes to cover every area of your garden.

What makes the Mammotion YUKA best at leaf maintenance is its Sweeper attachment. Once attached, the sweeper activates a motorised comb that sweeps grass cuttings into the catcher, as well as autumn leaves off your lawn. In our Mammotion YUKA review , our reviewer enjoyed the efficiency of the sweeper, and found it to “genuinely collect the vast majority of grass clippings and about 90% of leaves.”

2. EGO Power+ LB5302 Cordless Leaf Blower

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One of the go-to gardening tools that you need for tackling leaves is a leaf blower. The EGO Power+ LB5302 Cordless Leaf Blower is the one I’d recommend, as it’s a cordless, handheld and lightweight model that’s easy to use, and comfortable to hold for up to 75 minutes of runtime.

The EGO Power+ LB5302 Cordless Leaf Blower is extremely powerful, and uses a high-efficiency brushless motor to blow leaves away from your lawn. It has multiple speeds, including a turbo button for really messy jobs.

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3. Hyundai 1500W Electric Artificial Grass Sweeper

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Hyundai has a wide range of grass sweepers, including artificial, petrol and even snow options, but the Hyundai 1500W Electric Artificial Grass Sweeper is the one I’d suggest for the former. With 3000 RPM and a 1500W motor, this grass sweeper is easy to maneuver around your garden to achieve sharp lawn lines and a tidy garden.

While in action, the Hyundai 1500W Electric Artificial Grass Sweeper can clear up 40cm of debris in one pass, and its 30-litre collection bag collects it all, making it easier to empty. It has four adjustable brush heights, a 10 metre power cable, and is best suited for medium gardens.

4. Spear & Jackson Garden Rake

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Going back to basics, you can’t go wrong with a good old fashioned rake. The Spear & Jackson Garden Rake is from the brand’s Kew Gardens range which was developed with the Kew Gardens’ horticulture team, so you can be sure it’s reliable and of high quality.

Made from stainless steel, the Spear & Jackson Garden Rake has an extra-wide head that can cover huge areas of your garden to clean up as many leaves and dirt as possible. It has a long weatherproof handle that reaches far, and in combination with its large rake head, the Spear & Jackson Garden Rake should cut down your leaf maintenance time.

5. Apollo Leaf Grabber

(Image credit: Amazon)