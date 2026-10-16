T3 Style Edit: This week's coolest finds from LOEWE, FREITAG, Seiko, Nike ACG and more
From luxury hiking boots and panda-shaped watches to statement knitwear and rugged accessories, here are this week's standout style launches
The T3 Fashion Edit is back with a bumper selection of nine products, ranging from luxury hiking boots and Japanese watches to oversized tote bags and statement knitwear.
This week's highlights include LOEWE and On's latest collaboration, which brings a distinctly high-fashion twist to the humble hiking boot, and Seiko's wonderfully eccentric panda-inspired chronograph.
There's also a new partnership between British outdoor brand Finisterre and Australian bootmaker Blundstone, and Gramicci's fuzzy knitwear with a colourful mohair cardigan.
Finally, Snow Peak and Nike ACG demonstrate that even everyday accessories can benefit from a little outdoor ingenuity.
Here are nine of my favourite new fashion and lifestyle releases available to shop this week.
Two brands with serious outdoor credentials have joined forces for a rugged take on Blundstone's iconic lace-up boot. The collaboration combines the Australian brand's hard-wearing construction with Finisterre's coastal aesthetic, creating versatile footwear that looks equally at home on muddy trails and city streets.
Swiss accessories specialist FREITAG continues its commitment to unconventional materials with the R203 MAZIE. Part of the brand's Reference collection, this distinctive bag combines a contemporary silhouette with FREITAG's signature repurposed truck tarpaulin, ensuring that no two examples look exactly alike.
Japanese outdoor specialist Snow Peak brings traditional textile inspiration to everyday headwear. The Kasuri Ripstop Cap features a distinctive faded finish, durable ripstop construction and an adjustable fit. It's a subtle but interesting alternative to the usual logo-heavy baseball cap.
Luxury fashion meets Swiss running technology in the latest LOEWE x On collaboration. The Cloudsolo Hiker combines sculptural design with On's signature Cloud cushioning, rugged traction and premium detailing. It's an unapologetically fashion-forward interpretation of outdoor footwear that should turn heads well beyond the trail.
Inspired by the spirit of polar exploration, Shackleton's Knox Jacket combines understated styling with practical protection against the elements. Its clean silhouette makes it suitable for everyday wear, while the brand's expedition heritage lends it a sense of adventure that goes beyond conventional outerwear.
Seiko has taken the panda-dial chronograph concept rather... literally. This playful limited-edition watch features subdials resembling panda eyes, pushers positioned like ears and even a tiny tail on the caseback. It's wonderfully eccentric, proving that Japanese watchmaking doesn't always have to take itself seriously.
Gramicci swaps climbing trousers for cosy knitwear with this wonderfully unconventional cardigan. Its shaggy mohair-blend fabric, relaxed silhouette and abstract splatter pattern make it an ideal autumn layering piece. The taupe colourway is particularly appealing, balancing understated tones with a playful, almost painterly finish.
Nike ACG takes the humble tote bag to new extremes with this enormous 55-litre carryall. Built from technical X-Pac ripstop fabric with a coated base and multiple pockets, it's designed to haul serious amounts of gear without sacrificing the label's distinctive utilitarian aesthetic.
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Matt Kollat is a journalist and content creator for T3.com and T3 Magazine, where he works as Active Editor. His areas of expertise include wearables, drones, action cameras, fitness equipment, nutrition and outdoor gear. He joined T3 in 2019.
His work has also appeared on TechRadar and Fit&Well, and he has collaborated with creators such as Garage Gym Reviews. Matt has served as a judge for multiple industry awards, including the ESSNAwards. When he isn’t running, cycling or testing new kit, he’s usually roaming the countryside with a camera or experimenting with new audio and video gear.
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