T3 Style Edit: This week's coolest finds from LOEWE, FREITAG, Seiko, Nike ACG and more

The T3 Fashion Edit is back with a bumper selection of nine products, ranging from luxury hiking boots and Japanese watches to oversized tote bags and statement knitwear.

This week's highlights include LOEWE and On's latest collaboration, which brings a distinctly high-fashion twist to the humble hiking boot, and Seiko's wonderfully eccentric panda-inspired chronograph.

There's also a new partnership between British outdoor brand Finisterre and Australian bootmaker Blundstone, and Gramicci's fuzzy knitwear with a colourful mohair cardigan.

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Finally, Snow Peak and Nike ACG demonstrate that even everyday accessories can benefit from a little outdoor ingenuity.

Here are nine of my favourite new fashion and lifestyle releases available to shop this week.

Blundstone + Finisterre Lace-Up Boot £235 at finisterre.com Two brands with serious outdoor credentials have joined forces for a rugged take on Blundstone's iconic lace-up boot. The collaboration combines the Australian brand's hard-wearing construction with Finisterre's coastal aesthetic, creating versatile footwear that looks equally at home on muddy trails and city streets. Dolomite 54 Low Saxifraga 3.0 £160 at dolomite.it Italian outdoor brand Dolomite gives its heritage-inspired 54 Low silhouette a botanical makeover. The Saxifraga 3.0 combines retro hiking aesthetics with contemporary materials, offering a distinctive alternative to conventional trainers. FREITAG R203 MAZIE £440 at freitag.ch Swiss accessories specialist FREITAG continues its commitment to unconventional materials with the R203 MAZIE. Part of the brand's Reference collection, this distinctive bag combines a contemporary silhouette with FREITAG's signature repurposed truck tarpaulin, ensuring that no two examples look exactly alike. Snow Peak Kasuri Ripstop Cap £45 at snowpeak.co.uk Japanese outdoor specialist Snow Peak brings traditional textile inspiration to everyday headwear. The Kasuri Ripstop Cap features a distinctive faded finish, durable ripstop construction and an adjustable fit. It's a subtle but interesting alternative to the usual logo-heavy baseball cap. LOEWE x On Cloudsolo Hiker £650 at Loewe Luxury fashion meets Swiss running technology in the latest LOEWE x On collaboration. The Cloudsolo Hiker combines sculptural design with On's signature Cloud cushioning, rugged traction and premium detailing. It's an unapologetically fashion-forward interpretation of outdoor footwear that should turn heads well beyond the trail. Shackleton Knox Waterproof Down Jacket £695 at shackleton.com Inspired by the spirit of polar exploration, Shackleton's Knox Jacket combines understated styling with practical protection against the elements. Its clean silhouette makes it suitable for everyday wear, while the brand's expedition heritage lends it a sense of adventure that goes beyond conventional outerwear. Seiko Power Design Project Limited Edition “Panda” in Pink £510 at seikoboutique.co.uk Seiko has taken the panda-dial chronograph concept rather... literally. This playful limited-edition watch features subdials resembling panda eyes, pushers positioned like ears and even a tiny tail on the caseback. It's wonderfully eccentric, proving that Japanese watchmaking doesn't always have to take itself seriously. Gramicci Mohair Splatter Cardigan £130 at gramicci.co.uk Gramicci swaps climbing trousers for cosy knitwear with this wonderfully unconventional cardigan. Its shaggy mohair-blend fabric, relaxed silhouette and abstract splatter pattern make it an ideal autumn layering piece. The taupe colourway is particularly appealing, balancing understated tones with a playful, almost painterly finish. Nike ACG Gear Tote Bag (55L) £130 at NIKE Nike ACG takes the humble tote bag to new extremes with this enormous 55-litre carryall. Built from technical X-Pac ripstop fabric with a coated base and multiple pockets, it's designed to haul serious amounts of gear without sacrificing the label's distinctive utilitarian aesthetic.