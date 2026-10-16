T3 Style Edit: This week's coolest finds from LOEWE, FREITAG, Seiko, Nike ACG and more

From luxury hiking boots and panda-shaped watches to statement knitwear and rugged accessories, here are this week's standout style launches

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Published In Features 3 min read
LOEWE x On Cloudsolo Hiker
(Image credit: LOEWE)

The T3 Fashion Edit is back with a bumper selection of nine products, ranging from luxury hiking boots and Japanese watches to oversized tote bags and statement knitwear.

This week's highlights include LOEWE and On's latest collaboration, which brings a distinctly high-fashion twist to the humble hiking boot, and Seiko's wonderfully eccentric panda-inspired chronograph.

There's also a new partnership between British outdoor brand Finisterre and Australian bootmaker Blundstone, and Gramicci's fuzzy knitwear with a colourful mohair cardigan.

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Finally, Snow Peak and Nike ACG demonstrate that even everyday accessories can benefit from a little outdoor ingenuity.

Here are nine of my favourite new fashion and lifestyle releases available to shop this week.

Matt Kollat
Matt Kollat
Section Editor | Active

Matt Kollat is a journalist and content creator for T3.com and T3 Magazine, where he works as Active Editor. His areas of expertise include wearables, drones, action cameras, fitness equipment, nutrition and outdoor gear. He joined T3 in 2019.

His work has also appeared on TechRadar and Fit&Well, and he has collaborated with creators such as Garage Gym Reviews. Matt has served as a judge for multiple industry awards, including the ESSNAwards. When he isn’t running, cycling or testing new kit, he’s usually roaming the countryside with a camera or experimenting with new audio and video gear.

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