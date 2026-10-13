Apple's new smart home range with LG explained: what's included and how much do they cost?

QUICK SUMMARY Apple has announced its new Home Collection, a range of smart home accessories developed with LG Electronics and Schneider Electric. The lineup includes four security cameras, a video doorbell, a smart lock, two thermostats and temperature and humidity sensors, all designed to work with Apple Home. UK availability starts in December, with prices confirmed for selected devices, including the £229.95 LG Video Doorbell Wired and the £349.95 Floodlight Cam.

Alongside its new HomeView hub, Apple TV 4K and upgraded HomePod mini, Apple has also announced its new Home Collection range. Developed in collaboration with LG Electronics and Schneider Electric, the lineup covers everything from home security and door access to smart temperature control.

The products were first leaked last week, after Bloomberg's Mark Gurman reported hearing about them from “people with knowledge of the matter”.

The collection includes four cameras, a smart lock, two thermostats and temperature and humidity sensors. You'l find everything you need to know about the new devices below, including their features, pricing and availability where confirmed.

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LG Video Doorbell Wired

(Image credit: Apple)

Priced at £229.95, the LG Video Doorbell Wired features dual cameras, giving users separate views of visitors and packages. The front camera records in 2.5K, whilst the downward-facing camera captures Full HD footage. It also has a built-in spotlight and a chime that plays through Apple HomeView, HomePod or HomePod mini.

2. LG Floodlight Cam

(Image credit: Apple)

The Floodlight Cam costs £349.95 and is designed for outdoor monitoring, with adaptive dual floodlights that switch on when motion is detected. It also features colour night vision to help keep footage clear in low-light conditions.

3. LG Outdoor Cam Plug-In

At £279.95, this outdoor security camera offers colour night vision and an adjustable design for flexible coverage. It's also designed for straightforward self-installation.

(Image credit: Apple)

4. LG Indoor Cam Plug-In

The indoor version costs £179.95 and includes a privacy-focused feature that automatically tilts its view upwards, stopping monitoring when the first member of the household returns home. Users can also adjust its position manually or through the Home app.

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5. LG Smart Deadbolt Lock

(Image credit: Apple)

This smart lock uses Ultra Wideband technology to detect when an authorised user approaches, automatically unlocking the door when they have a compatible iPhone or Apple Watch with a home key.

Other entry options include tapping a device, using the integrated PIN pad or accessing a hidden backup key slot. It can also detect whether the door has been opened, closed or tampered with, whilst guest access can be shared through the Home app.

Pricing hasn't been announced yet, but it's possible it may launch in the US or Korea first.

6. LG Smart Thermostat

(Image credit: Apple)

One of two new thermostats in the collection, this model works with Apple's Home app to adjust temperatures depending on whether someone is home, winding down for the night or away. It also works with temperature and humidity sensors to monitor conditions across multiple rooms.

Apple hasn't confirmed its price yet, but may have similar availability to the LG Smart Deadbolt Lock.

7. Schneider Electric Smart Thermostat

(Image credit: Apple)

Developed with Apple, Schneider Electric's thermostat offers similar smart temperature controls, with a focus on energy management and compatibility with the wider Schneider Home ecosystem. In the contiguous US, users with compatible utility plans can also use the Home app to shift heating and cooling to cleaner, lower-cost periods. Pricing is also yet to be announced.

8. LG and Schneider Electric temperature and humidity sensors

These standalone sensors let users monitor conditions in multiple rooms and work with either company's thermostat. Both thermostats and their sensors support Matter and are designed for DIY installation. Prices haven't been announced for the sensors either.