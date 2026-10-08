Ring just dropped a full line-up of 4K security cameras – but I’m most excited about its 2K pan-tilt indoor model

QUICK SUMMARY Ring has announced five new security cameras, featuring both 4K and 2K video resolution. Available to buy at Amazon in the UK, the new Ring camera line-up is designed to cover every corner of your home, both indoors and outdoors, and with battery or hardwired set-up options.

Ring has just announced a whole new line-up of security cameras – and in the middle of its Amazon Prime Big Deal Days sale no less! The new range features four 4K outdoor and indoor cameras, and a 2K pan-tilt indoor model which is actually the camera I’m most excited by.

Designed to cover every corner of your home, the new Ring security cameras are arguably the brand’s most versatile yet. Alongside options for indoors and outdoors, the Ring cameras can be installed in various ways, including battery, wired, solar, plug-in or Power-over-Ethernet.

Let’s take a look at all the options available from the new Ring line-up.

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Ring’s new 4K Outdoor Cameras – spotlights and floodlights galore!

Starting with the outdoor options, Ring has announced three new models, all of which have retinal 4K video resolution to capture crystal clear, true-colour images. The Ring Outdoor Camera 4K Plus has been described as the most flexible option Ring has ever made, as you can install it in five different ways (all the power options listed above).

The newest generation of the Ring Outdoor Camera 4K Plus has the same design as its predecessor, but it’s been advanced with new technology. Alongside 4K resolution, it has colour night vision in light, and automatically switches to black and white when it’s dark. It also has up to 10x Enhanced Zoom, a built-in siren to scare off intruders, and is priced at £129.99.

Ring Outdoor Camera 4K Plus (Image credit: Ring)

Next up is the Ring Spotlight Camera 4K Plus which has many of the same vision features as the Outdoor Camera 4K Plus. What makes it stand out is its motion-activated spotlights which are built into the main design of the camera, so they flank either side of the lens.

Dubbed Ring’s 4K battery-powered spotlight camera, the light of the Ring Spotlight Camera 4K Plus has up to 550 lumens which you can adjust in the Light Settings section of the Ring app. The light will automatically turn on when the camera detects motion. It’s priced at £179.99.

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Ring Spotlight Camera 4K Plus (Image credit: Ring)

The last outdoor option is the Ring Floodlight Camera 4K Plus , and if it’s bright lights you’re after, this is the camera for you. Rather than having its lights built into the camera like the Spotlight model, the Ring Floodlight Camera 4K Plus has two extended floodlights that sit at the top of the camera.

To enhance its 4K video quality, the floodlights have 2,000 lumens and fully light up your property at all angles. The biggest and priciest model from the range, the Ring Floodlight Camera 4K Plus costs £199.99.

Ring Floodlight Camera 4K Plus (Image credit: Ring)

Ring moves indoors with its new 4K and 2K Indoor Cams

Moving indoors, Ring has introduced two indoor cameras, including a 4K option, and a 2K pan-tilt model. The 4K model is the Ring Indoor Camera 4K , a plug-in camera that has a wide 115-degree field of view and Auto HDR that enhances details when the area is too bright or too dark.

Ring Indoor Camera 4K (Image credit: Ring)

This style of indoor camera is most commonly used as a pet or baby camera, and the newest generation can still be used that way. For privacy, the Ring Indoor Camera 4K has a physical privacy shutter which covers the lens for when you want it to stop watching and recording. At £79.99, it’s a great beginner-friendly camera option.

Last but not least, the Ring Pan-Tilt Indoor Camera 2K might be lower in resolution, but it’s still undeniably impressive. Its 2K Retinal vision enhances details, and it has up to 6x Enhanced Zoom. Its pan-tilt coverage offers 360 degrees pan, and 175 degrees tilt, and it uses auto tracking and computer vision-based motion detection to follow you around the room.

Ring Pan-Tilt Indoor Camera 2K (Image credit: Ring)

Like the other new indoor camera, the Ring Pan-Tilt Indoor Camera 2K has a privacy shutter that disables the camera and microphone. At £59.99, it’s the cheapest option in the new line-up.

All new Ring security cameras are compatible with the Ring app where you can unlock features like live view, two-way talk, customisation zones, and notifications. They’re available to pre-order now at Amazon with a shipping date expected in November.