I just hit peak Nintendo nostalgia playing Switch Sports Resort

It feels like almost yesterday that I was playing Sports Resort on the Nintendo Wii. It wasn't, of course, as the second game in Nintendo's series was released some 17 years ago – in the summer of '09.

The original that started it all, Wii Sports, which came bundled with that console, was released three years prior. It's fitting, therefore, that on the 20th anniversary, Nintendo has revisited its sporting classic for a Switch 2 release, which I've been playing over the last week – hitting peak Nintendo nostalgia.

However, Switch Sports Resort isn't a mere graphical repolish of the old Wii games, it's a fully new experience that just happens to leverage some of the greatest sports in the original. It also taps into the Switch 2's Joy-Con 2 controllers, taking advantage of all their control mechanisms for the better for its new additions.

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How much does Sports Resort cost?

Switch Sports Resort releases Thursday 22 October 2026 around the world. It's not bundled with the Switch 2 console, of course, as you'll have to fork out your cash to buy the game.

Nintendo is positioning the title as a premier release, meaning it's close to a AAA game's price, at £41.99 / $/€49.99for the digital download versions.

You can buy a boxed copy, too, which is meant to cost more – but Amazon is holding the same price as the download for the pre-order, plus you can split the payment over 5 months to spread the cost.

How many sports are included?

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Archery

Basketball, Boxing, Bowling

Golf

Power Cruising, Prop Plane

Skateboarding

Table Tennis, Tennis, Thumb Wrestling

Volleyball

If, like me, you were all about Bowling, then you'll be pleased to see it's returned for the Switch 2 edition of Sports Resort. There are plenty of other familiar games, too, which I've listed above in alphabetical order.

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Some are totally new, though, with Skateboarding (which uses the Joy-Con's mouse-like controls), Thumb Wrestling, and the honorary thirteenth sport, Jump Rope – which is a warm-up, rather than fully blown sport.

Some of the lesser regarded sports of the original Wii Sports Resort have been left in the history books, as there's no Canoeing, Cycling, Frisbee, Swordplay or Wakeboarding. No big losses there, though, with many of the core mechanics of those reflected in the current line-up.

Can I play Switch Sports Resort online?

I've been playing Switch Sports Resort in local versus mode, which can cater for up to four players using individual Joy-Cons, or passing one (or sometimes a pair, depending on the game) around turn by turn.

Computer opponents, with three difficulty levels, can also be included. You can also play online, with up to 16 real players for certain sports – so long as you have the relevant Nintendo Switch Online subscription for access.

I can see the online play being a massive part of this game, as I'm sure there'll be plenty of pro players who take to one sport. It's also a great way to showcase your abilities, as the solo game – where you battle through every sport – isn't nearly as fun as the versus thrill.

This late October launch seems somewhat peculiar to me, however, with Nintendo's Zelda: Ocarina of Time remake due a couple of weeks later, not to mention the massive launch of Grand Theft Auto 6 incoming in November too.

Switch Sports Resort makes huge sense as a holiday period or slice of Christmas entertainment for the whole family – but, with only 12 sports to entertain, its shelf life is likely to be limited. A big discount would massively add appeal in my view, because there's so much joy to be had here.