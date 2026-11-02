Montbell's new ultralight fleece weighs barely 100g, and it might just be the perfect hiking upgrade for 2026

Japanese outdoor specialist Montbell has unveiled its Winter 2026 campaign, and while the message is all about slowing down and enjoying the journey, there's one piece of technical clothing that deserves a closer look.

The new CLIMAAIR Light Long Sleeve T is an ultralight fleece that weighs just 110g, making it an intriguing option for hikers who want to stay warm without adding unnecessary weight to their packs.

Anyone familiar with Montbell knows the brand has an obsession with keeping things lightweight, but its latest fleece takes that philosophy to an interesting extreme.

Latest Videos From T3 Watch full video here:

Despite its featherweight construction, the CLIMAAIR Light delivers impressive thermal performance, thanks to a clever fabric design that traps warm air while letting excess heat and moisture escape.

Less material, more warmth

The fleece's unusual construction uses long polyester fibres to create pockets of warm air, combined with a relatively open knit structure that lets air circulate.

As a result, the CLIMAAIR Light is a thin, highly breathable layer that provides warmth in colder conditions without feeling like a conventional winter fleece jacket.

It's also quick-drying, and thanks to Montbell's Spiral Slant-Tec cuffs that are said to stretch naturally with your movements, the tee is well suited to hiking and other outdoor activities.

Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Of course, such an airy construction means it's unlikely to offer much protection against strong winds on its own, which is why Montbell positions the CLIMAAIR Light as a midlayer.

Pair it with a lightweight wind- and waterproof shell, and you have a versatile layering system that should be easy to adjust as conditions change.

The journey is the destination

The new fleece forms part of Montbell's wider Winter 2026 campaign, appropriately titled The Journey, which follows three hikers exploring the Italian Alps without the usual emphasis on reaching summits or setting Fastest Known Times.

The campaign encourages people to appreciate their surroundings and enjoy the experience of being outdoors, a message that feels particularly relevant in an era when practically every adventure can be measured, recorded and uploaded to Strava.

It also reflects Montbell's longstanding Japanese design philosophy of Kinobi, or "Function is Beauty", which prioritises practical performance and simplicity over unnecessary embellishment.

The men's and women's CLIMAAIR Light Long Sleeve T are available now at Montbell UK for £45.

Other pieces featured in the campaign, including the Superior Down Parka and Rain Trekker, can also be bought from Montbell for £250 and £300, respectively.