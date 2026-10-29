Patagonia's “madly comfy” fleece that someone calls the “best piece of clothing” they own is only £84 right now

Few outdoor garments are as instantly recognisable as Patagonia's Synchilla Snap-T. With its retro styling, contrasting chest pocket, and distinctive snap-button collar, the fleece has become an outdoor clothing icon that looks as good today as it did decades ago.

Shop Patagonia's Past Season Gear sale

Better still, Patagonia has reduced the price of its Men's Lightweight Synchilla Snap-T Fleece Pullover from £120 to £84, saving you £36 in selected colours as part of its Past Season Gear sale.

The fleece has also earned an impressive 4.7-star customer rating from more than 460 reviews, with one particularly enthusiastic buyer calling it the "best piece of clothing” they own.

The Lightweight Synchilla takes everything that made the original Snap-T popular and packages it into a lighter, more versatile layer that's equally suitable for hiking, camping and everyday wear.

It's made from soft, double-sided fleece made from 95–100% recycled polyester, which retains warmth while wicking moisture and drying quickly.

At 374g, it's also relatively easy to layer beneath a waterproof shell when the weather turns.

The four-snap front lets you regulate ventilation without removing the pullover, while the stand-up collar adds extra protection around the neck.

Elasticated cuffs and hem help keep warmth in, and the contrasting chest pocket adds a welcome touch of retro charm.

One five-star reviewer who owned the fleece two decades ago says it's "better than ever", while another praises its warmth, comfort, and apparent durability.

The Men's Lightweight Synchilla Snap-T Fleece Pullover is available for £84, down from £120, directly from Patagonia in selected past-season colourways, including the eye-catching Painted Lines: Shore Blue option.

Other colours may remain at full price, so check the discount before buying.