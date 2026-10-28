I thought this Garmin adventure watch was a bargain at £200, but it's somehow even cheaper now
The Garmin Instinct 2X Solar is down to just £180 ahead of Black Friday
Garmin's Instinct series has long offered some of the best value in the outdoor smartwatch category, especially if you value battery life and durability over colourful AMOLED displays.
Shop all Garmin deals at Ernest Jones
Ernest Jones has slashed the price of the Garmin Instinct 2X Solar to £179.99, down from £339.99, representing a massive 47% saving. That's £20 less than the previous £199.99 deal we reported on, making an already attractive proposition even more tempting.
The Instinct 2X Solar is a rugged 50mm adventure watch with multi-band GPS, solar charging, a built-in LED flashlight and Garmin's comprehensive training tools. Its monochrome display helps maximise battery life, while the fibre-reinforced polymer construction and 10 ATM water resistance make it ideal for outdoor adventures.
The Instinct 2X Solar launched in 2023 and has since been superseded by the Instinct 3 series, which features updated hardware and improved solar charging technology.
It might not be the latest and greatest Garmin has to offer, but it supports multi-band GPS for improved positional accuracy, alongside the brand’s comprehensive suite of training and recovery tools, including Training Readiness, Training Status, HRV Status and advanced sleep monitoring.
Better still, Garmin claims up to 40 days in smartwatch mode, which can theoretically be extended indefinitely with sufficient solar exposure. The built-in LED flashlight is another surprisingly useful addition, particularly for anyone who spends time camping, hiking or running after dark.
Potential drawbacks include the substantial 50mm case and the monochrome display won't appeal to everyone, especially those used to AMOLED smartwatches.
That said, the Instinct 2X Solar remains a remarkably capable adventure watch, and its combination of endurance, navigation features and training tools makes it difficult to beat at this price.
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Matt Kollat is a journalist and content creator for T3.com and T3 Magazine, where he works as Active Editor. His areas of expertise include wearables, drones, action cameras, fitness equipment, nutrition and outdoor gear. He joined T3 in 2019.
His work has also appeared on TechRadar and Fit&Well, and he has collaborated with creators such as Garage Gym Reviews. Matt has served as a judge for multiple industry awards, including the ESSNAwards. When he isn’t running, cycling or testing new kit, he’s usually roaming the countryside with a camera or experimenting with new audio and video gear.
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