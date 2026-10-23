Hello Samsung Galaxy Fit, it's been a while – leaked video shows new Fitbit rival from every angle

In Summary Samsung could be preparing to launch the Galaxy Fit 4.

The new model might look like the previous.

It's expected to come in three colours.

Samsung could be preparing to launch the successor to the Galaxy Fit 3, which we'd expect to be called the Galaxy Fit 4. That name might be predictable, but the design could be predictable too.

Thanks to a trio of videos that have landed at Android Authority we get to take a look at what's claimed to be the Galaxy Fit 4 in three colours – black, white and light blue.

From the outside, there don't appear to be any changes to the design, and with no official details from Samsung it's difficult to verify exactly what the changes might be to this affordable fitness tracker.

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The Samsung Galaxy Fit series is designed for affordability (it's £54 in the UK), providing fitness tracking functions with a compact screen, but costing a lot less than Samsung's Galaxy Watch models. It's lightweight, offers tracking for daily steps and sleep, while also offering assisted GPS – ie., it needs a connected phone for accuracy.

The Galaxy Fit 3 was announced in early 2024, but this isn't a device that Samsung has regularly updated. The Galaxy Fit 2 was announced in 2020, so there's not really a launch pattern to stick to.

Samsung Galaxy Fit 4: First Look in Light Blue - YouTube Watch On

That might see the Galaxy Fit 4 appearing in 2027 – and the only pattern in this family of devices is that most of them have been announced in February. The eagle-eyed will notice that the screen shows the date of 25 January. Some manufacturers put the launch date on their official images – but again, not always.

Previously, leaks have identified a device with the model number SM-R391, with BLE support, but that's about all.

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That leaves us with very little information about what to expect from the Samsung Galaxy Fit 4. It's a device that doesn't fit into the current screen-less tracker trend, potentially aiming to offer a slim and light device with a screen for a lower price.

This is a device that Samsung's likely to launch without too much fanfare, so expect it to just appear rather than get stage time at an upcoming Galaxy Unpacked event.