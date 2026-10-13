Garmin's most luxurious smartwatches just got a massive upgrade, including satellite connectivity and a stunning new design

Garmin has unveiled the third generation of its MARQ collection, introducing six ultra-premium smartwatches that combine luxury materials with some of the company's most advanced wearable technology.

The new collection includes the MARQ Adventurer, Athlete, Aviator, Commander, Diver and Golfer, each designed around a different activity or lifestyle.

While the MARQ family has always represented the more luxurious end of Garmin's smartwatch portfolio, the latest generation introduces several significant upgrades, including satellite connectivity, larger AMOLED displays and improved navigation.

Latest Videos From T3 Watch full video here:

Perhaps the biggest addition is built-in inReach connectivity, which brings satellite and LTE communication capabilities to the MARQ collection.

The feature was introduced on the Garmin Fenix 8 Pro and allows you to send text and voice messages, share location information and access weather forecasts using satellite or LTE connectivity, depending on the feature.

You can also trigger an SOS message to Garmin's 24/7 Response coordination centre in an emergency.

Luxury meets adventure technology

All six watches feature Grade-5 titanium construction, sapphire crystal lenses and ceramic bezels with distinctive designs.

Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Garmin has also increased the display size to 1.4 inches, making this the largest AMOLED screen ever fitted on a MARQ.

From left to right: MARQ III Athlete, MARQ III Adventurer, MARQ III Golfer, MARQ III Aviator, MARQ III Commander, MARQ III Diver (Image credit: Garmin)

The borderless display is complemented by exclusive watch faces inspired by traditional timepieces, including World Timer, Panda and Flieger designs.

Other upgrades include worldwide preloaded TopoActive maps, address search, a built-in LED flashlight and a speaker and microphone for voice commands and connected smartphone features.

Garmin added ECG functionality, which is now available alongside health features such as sleep, stress, HRV and recovery tracking.

Six watches, six different personalities

Each MARQ model has a distinct identity, with dedicated features and materials to match its intended use.

The MARQ Adventurer combines an Italian leather strap with advanced navigation tools, including Preloaded ClimbPro, which provides information about upcoming climbs without requiring a preplanned route.

MARQ III Adventurer (Image credit: Garmin)

The MARQ Athlete focuses on performance and offers advanced endurance metrics and running economy measurements.

As you'd expect, the Aviator adds aviation weather information, flight mapping and UTC time tracking.

MARQ III Commander (Image credit: Garmin)

For more specialised applications, the MARQ Commander includes tactical features such as stealth mode, night-vision compatibility and an Applied Ballistics solver.

Perhaps the most interesting addition is the MARQ Diver, a new model designed for scuba diving, freediving and snorkelling down to 40 metres.

It also includes marine features such as autopilot control and tack assist, making it useful above and below the water.

MARQ III Golfer (Image credit: Garmin)

Finally, the MARQ Golfer offers more than 43,000 preloaded golf courses, Virtual Caddie functionality and green contour data, with some features requiring a Garmin Golf membership.

Despite the extensive technology, Garmin claims all six models can deliver up to 18 days of battery life in smartwatch mode.

The third-generation Garmin MARQ collection will be available from 5 November 2026, with prices starting at £2,200 / $2,700 / €2,750 / AU$4,250.

Visit Garmin UK, Garmin US, Garmin EU and Garmin AU for more information on the collection.