This Spine touch display device is the physical-digital streaming divide crossover I need to have

Quick Summary Spine displays your digital music collection as a row of CD-style album spines on a 28-inch wall-mounted screen.

It connects to Apple Music, Tidal and Spotify, letting you browse albums and start playback through your existing speakers or headphones.

Kickstarter pricing starts at £849, rising to £949 after the campaign. UK deliveries come first, with Europe and the US following in 2027.

In Summary Spine displays your digital music collection as a row of CD-style album spines on a 28-inch wall-mounted screen.

It connects to Apple Music, Tidal and Spotify, letting you browse albums and start playback.

Kickstarter pricing starts at £849, rising to £949 after the campaign.

I love this idea. Spine is a wall-mounted digital music display that brings back something we've lost in the move to streaming, that pleasure of browsing a physical music collection.

Instead of scrolling through endless playlists on your phone, you get a wall of album covers that you can browse, swipe through and tap to play.

Designed in London, Spine connects to your existing Apple Music, Tidal or Spotify library, displaying your saved albums as a row of miniature CD spines. It's housed in a brushed aluminium body with matte etched glass designed to reduce reflections, giving it more of a piece of furniture feel than a conventional screen.

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At 76cm wide and 19cm tall, it's designed to sit neatly on a wall, with a hidden mounting bracket and a single power cable. There's no built-in speaker, either. Instead, Spine hands playback over to your phone and whatever audio equipment you already use, whether that's a pair of headphones, a HomePod or a Sonos setup.

The experience varies slightly depending on your streaming service. Apple Music and Tidal connect directly, while Spotify requires you to import your library using TuneMyMusic. Once connected, you can curate your collection through the companion app, choosing which albums appear and arranging them by artist, decade or your own preferred order.

(Image credit: Spine)

How does Spine work and what does it cost?

Tap an album on the display and it starts playing through Apple Music automatically. With Spotify and Tidal, you'll need to confirm playback on your phone first. It's a small extra step, but the idea is to make choosing music feel more like browsing a record collection than navigating a streaming app.

Spine is currently available through Kickstarter, with early-bird pricing starting at £849. That rises to £949 once the campaign closes on 24 November. The first UK deliveries are planned ahead of wider availability in Europe and the US during 2027.

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I really like the thinking behind this. Streaming is brilliant for convenience, but there's something missing when your entire music collection lives behind an app icon. Having your favourite albums displayed on the wall, ready to browse and share with friends, feels like a worthwhile crossover between physical and digital music. At £849, it's certainly a luxury, but it's one I'd be very tempted by.