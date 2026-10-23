Audio-Technica's new closed-back headphones are £3.3K's worth of audiophile artistry
The ATH-AWX7000 headphones are flagship in every way possible
If you are an aficionado when it comes to listening to your favourite music cuts, you might want to consider upgrading your headphones. And if you really care about getting the best performance you might also want to consider Audio-Technica's new flagship closed-back pair.
The Audio-Technica ATH-AWX7000 headphones are a high-end option with a supreme level of design detail. Crafted using premium Japanese materials, including Kiso cypress wood and Echizen lacquer, they are also the first in the brand's range to use its new, proprietary True Closed-back Acoustic (TCbA) design.
This has been developed to take advantage of the air pressure generated in the enclosed earcups to deliver greater transparency across the mid and high frequencies, while also providing a wider dynamic range.
There are also two Audio-Technica technologies applied in each ear to maximise sound performance – a Hybrid Matrix Diaphragm (HMD) and High-Concentricity X Dynamic Transducer (HXDT) technology.
The HMD uses thin films of different materials bonded into one diaphragm that moves as a single unit. While HXDT is a manufacturing process that ensures the baffle, magnet, voice coil and diaphragm are perfectly aligned.
The company claims that this enables "exceptionally precise diaphragm movement, revealing subtle details even within complex and familiar recordings".
The earpads are made from soft leather, while the frame is a lightweight magnesium construction. This is matched with aluminium sliders and, of course, the rare Japanese wood finish on the exterior of each cup.
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You get a 2.5-metre balance cable with Neutrik XLR connectors in the box, along with a 3-metre unbalanced cable ending with a 6.3 mm stereo plug.
There is also a professional studio-standard, hardcore carry case included for transportation. This is a premium, luxury product so is treated as such.
The Audio-Technica ATH-AWX7000 headphones are available from today, 23 October, priced at £3,299 / €3,799. It debuted during the Paris Audio Video Show which is currently taking place.
We awaiting US availability and pricing.
Rik is T3’s news editor, which means he looks after the news team and the up-to-the-minute coverage of all the hottest gadgets and products you’ll definitely want to read about. And, with more than 35 years of experience in tech and entertainment journalism, including editing and writing for numerous websites, magazines, and newspapers, he’s always got an eye on the next big thing.
Rik also has extensive knowledge of AV, TV streaming and smart home kit, plus just about everything to do with games since the late 80s. Prior to T3, he spent 13 years at Pocket-lint heading up its news team, and was a TV producer and presenter on such shows as Channel 4's GamesMaster, plus Sky's Games World, Game Over, and Virtual World of Sport.
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