Audio-Technica's new closed-back headphones are £3.3K's worth of audiophile artistry

In Summary Audio-Technica has added a flagship pair of closed-back headphones to its range.

The Audio-Technica ATH-AWX7000 feature premium Japanese wood in their construction, along with new audiophile-level tech.

They are priced at £3,299 / €3,799 and are available from today.

If you are an aficionado when it comes to listening to your favourite music cuts, you might want to consider upgrading your headphones. And if you really care about getting the best performance you might also want to consider Audio-Technica's new flagship closed-back pair.

The Audio-Technica ATH-AWX7000 headphones are a high-end option with a supreme level of design detail. Crafted using premium Japanese materials, including Kiso cypress wood and Echizen lacquer, they are also the first in the brand's range to use its new, proprietary True Closed-back Acoustic (TCbA) design.

This has been developed to take advantage of the air pressure generated in the enclosed earcups to deliver greater transparency across the mid and high frequencies, while also providing a wider dynamic range.

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There are also two Audio-Technica technologies applied in each ear to maximise sound performance – a Hybrid Matrix Diaphragm (HMD) and High-Concentricity X Dynamic Transducer (HXDT) technology.

(Image credit: Audio-Technica)

The HMD uses thin films of different materials bonded into one diaphragm that moves as a single unit. While HXDT is a manufacturing process that ensures the baffle, magnet, voice coil and diaphragm are perfectly aligned.

The company claims that this enables "exceptionally precise diaphragm movement, revealing subtle details even within complex and familiar recordings".

The earpads are made from soft leather, while the frame is a lightweight magnesium construction. This is matched with aluminium sliders and, of course, the rare Japanese wood finish on the exterior of each cup.

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You get a 2.5-metre balance cable with Neutrik XLR connectors in the box, along with a 3-metre unbalanced cable ending with a 6.3 mm stereo plug.

There is also a professional studio-standard, hardcore carry case included for transportation. This is a premium, luxury product so is treated as such.

(Image credit: Audio-Technica)

The Audio-Technica ATH-AWX7000 headphones are available from today, 23 October, priced at £3,299 / €3,799. It debuted during the Paris Audio Video Show which is currently taking place.

We awaiting US availability and pricing.