Android phone owners also benefit from Apple's latest iOS update – check out the changes in Apple Music

Quick Summary If you use Apple Music on an Android device, there's a suite of cool features coming for you. That's part of the new Apple Music 5.2 update.

The toe-to-toe battle between Apple and Android handsets has been ongoing for the best part of two decades. But while they might be portrayed as the nemesis of one another, there are some users who can enjoy both in harmony.

One such example is those with an Android phone, but who make use of Apple software like Apple Music. That's a popular one, with Apple's streaming service offering lossless audio quality as standard and marking itself out from the competition.

Now, a suite of new features have landed for those who do just that. Those come as part of the Apple Music 5.2 update, which has had its stable release in the last few days.

That sees support for ten new languages on the system. Those include Bangla, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu and Urdu.

There's also a change to the video subtitles, which allows you to change the font, style and background. That's fun for customisation, but could also be a benefit for those with additional accessibility requirements, to make the text more legible.

(Image credit: Brett Jordan / Pexels)

If you're someone who loves live music too, there's also a new Concerts function coming to the app. That allows you to find shows in your area for artists you enjoy, similar to how it works on Spotify.

Personally, I'm a big fan of this. Anything which makes it easier to find and support local live music is a plus in my book, and with apps like this able to leverage the power of their algorithms for suggestions, it's a perfect place.

All of that comes just after the announcement of Playlist Playground. That's a new function, which utilises the power of Generative AI to build playlists from a short prompt.

It's certainly an interesting prospect, though the purist in me feels I'd still do a better job. Either way, it's a useful suite of new features.