Forget Dyson CameraJet, this futuristic electric screwdriver automatically identifies screws with its built-in camera, and I'm absolutely here for it

I've seen plenty of clever electric screwdrivers over the years, but I don't think I've ever come across one that can look at a screw and tell you exactly which bit to use.

That's what the new Arrowmax Arrowspace S1 promises, thanks to an integrated HD camera and a little machine-learning help.

It's an interesting example of AI entering everyday tools, though the technology here serves a much more specific purpose than the AI features we're used to seeing in smartphones and laptops.

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A screwdriver with eyes

The Arrowspace S1 is designed for precision repairs, especially when working with the small screws found in electronics, cameras, and other gadgets.

Not unlike Dyson’s CameraJet, it includes a miniature camera built into the screwdriver tip, plus an LED light and a retractable contact probe.

The latter rests against the screw head to keep the camera at the right distance to capture a clear image.

S1 World's First AI Electric Screwdriver With Eyes And Brain - YouTube Watch On

Arrowmax's AI system then analyses the image to determine the screw type and size and displays the results in a companion smartphone app.

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According to the company, the model was trained using tens of thousands of real-world screw images, helping it distinguish between different fastener designs.

Once the screw has been identified, the Arrowspace S1 automatically selects an appropriate torque setting, which could help prevent overtightening or damaging delicate components.

(Image credit: Arrowmax)

The AI processing happens on the connected phone, so the system doesn't need an internet connection to identify screws.

Even the storage case is smart

The optional S1 Smart Case holds 52 steel bits and uses individual LED indicators to highlight the AI-recommended bit.

The screwdriver itself has a compact aluminium body with an OLED display showing the battery level, torque setting and rotation direction.

Its rechargeable 600mAh battery is claimed to provide up to 90 minutes of operation or enough power to tighten and loosen approximately 900 screws, depending on the torque used.

(Image credit: Arrowmax)

Of course, automatic identification sounds brilliant on paper, but it'll need to prove itself on actual repair jobs before it can replace the experienced eye of someone who knows their way around a toolkit.

Even so, I find this a genuinely exciting development for compact electric tools. Many products incorporate AI simply because it's fashionable, but the Arrowspace S1 seems to use the technology to solve a specific, everyday problem.

The Arrowmax Arrowspace S1 is currently available to back on Kickstarter, with early pricing starting at approximately $79 (around £60) for the standalone screwdriver or $129 (around £100) with the 52-bit Smart Case.

These are crowdfunding prices, not confirmed retail prices, and the first deliveries are expected in April 2027.

Arrowmax already sells several non-AI tools on its Amazon page in the UK.

[via New Atlas]