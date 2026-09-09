I spotted this clever cleaning product at IFA and immediately wanted one for my home

The crowded halls of the Messe were filled with all sorts of interesting products this year, from cutting-edge (quite literally) robot lawn mowers to whole-home AI ecosystems. However, amongst all the new launches, there was one product that particularly caught my attention, and if I'm being honest, I didn’t expect it to.

Robot window cleaners have never been something I’ve been completely convinced by. In my mind, cleaning windows is one of those jobs that can be done quickly with some window cleaner and a bit of elbow grease. The best robot vacuums, on the other hand, can take care of one of the most time-consuming household chores, so I’ve always found their window-cleaning counterparts a little harder to justify.

That was until I saw the new Ecovacs Winbot W2S Pro Omni in action.

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(Image credit: ECOVACS)

First unveiled in April, the W2S Pro Omni brings a few upgrades that make it a much more convincing option. Most notably, cleaning efficiency has been improved by up to 46% compared to previous models, thanks in part to its three-nozzle wide-spray system.

The system creates a fine pre-treatment mist that helps loosen stains before the cleaning pad even makes contact with the glass. This means the robot can tackle dirt before it starts wiping, helping it clean the surface more thoroughly in a single pass.

It also comes with a 12-step protection system designed to keep the robot securely attached to the window whilst it works. Its 120ml water tank can cover up to 75m² on a single fill, making it particularly useful for larger windows, French doors and skylights where repeatedly stopping to refill would quickly become a pain.

(Image credit: ECOVACS)

Navigation has also been upgraded with WIN-SLAM 4.0, which is designed to map different window layouts and navigate around obstacles such as handles and locks. There’s also a 5,200mAh battery, offering up to 110 minutes of cordless cleaning, but the station can also be connected directly to AC power for longer cleaning sessions.

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The W2S Pro Omni looked far more premium than I anticipated, with a neutral fabric-covered design that I imagine will be very popular. It was also lightweight enough to carry between different windows, which makes the idea of using it throughout the house feel much more practical.

The Ecovacs Winbot W2S Pro Omni is available now for £529 via Amazon UK and Ecovacs' online store. It will also be available from retailers including Very and Harvey Norman in the UK, whilst US customers can buy it through Amazon US for $599.99.