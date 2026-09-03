Mammotion unveils its latest LUBA robot mower – and it's coming for those missed edges
The new LUBA 4 AWD will leave less work behind for you
Mammotion has unveiled its new LUBA 4 AWD series robot lawn mower at IFA 2026, following the success of the LUBA 2 AWD and the LUBA 3 AWD, which only launched at CES at the beginning of this year. The new model is designed to offer more precise navigation, gentler turf handling and more complete edge coverage.
The LUBA 4 AWD also features an upgraded version of Mammotion's centimetre-level Tri-Fusion navigation system, allowing the mower to navigate more complex outdoor environments, respond to obstacles in real time and plan suitable routes in low-light conditions.
The LUBA 4 AWD is available in three models for different lawn sizes – the 3000F for 3,000 m², the 6000F for 6,000 m² and the 12000F for 12,000 m². Regional availability and specifications will vary by market, with pricing and availability expected to be announced later this year.
The LUBA 4 AWD is also designed to be gentler on grass, using bidirectional driving and independent front-wheel steering. Guided by front and rear cameras alongside 360° LiDAR, it can change direction without relying on forced U-turns. Instead, each wheel follows a cleaner arc, helping reduce the pivoting that can lead to grass tearing, brown rings and visible tracks.
There's also a dedicated edge-cutting accessory, designed to tackle one of the more persistent problems with even the best robot lawn mowers. It allows the LUBA 4 AWD to trim flush against walls, fences and garden edges, potentially reducing the amount of manual trimming needed afterwards.
Other announcements from Mammotion at the show include Maston, its new commercial robotic mowing solution designed to bring greater automation to large-scale grounds maintenance.
This follows brands such as Husqvarna and Navimow, which have increasingly pushed their commercial robot mowers into larger spaces including sports grounds and estates. Mammotion is now joining them, combining its robotic mowing hardware with fleet management capabilities, allowing operators to manage several machines rather than treating each mower as a separate system.
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The Maston series is now available for pre-order via authorised distributors in Europe and Australia, with further purchasing and dealership information available through Mammotion's website.
Lizzie is T3's Senior Staff Writer, covering the latest in smart home, lifestyle and beauty tech. From skincare gadgets to vacuum cleaners, she's your go-to for trends and top recommendations.
When not writing, Lizzie enjoys mooching around Bath, spending time with loved ones, or testing her review units – often during an enthusiastic cleaning spree!
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