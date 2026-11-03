I can't believe Garmin's Fenix 8 Pro AMOLED is already in a clearance sale, and it's £200 cheaper
One of Garmin's most advanced adventure smartwatches has landed in Cotswold Outdoor's clearance section
I certainly didn't expect to find the Garmin Fenix 8 Pro AMOLED on clearance so soon, but that's exactly what's happened at UK outdoor retailer Cotswold Outdoor.
Shop all Garmin watches in Cotswold Outdoor’s clearance sale
The premium adventure smartwatch, which builds on the already impressive Fenix 8 with built-in satellite and LTE connectivity, has been reduced by £200, bringing its price down from £899.99 to just £699.99.
The Fenix 8 Pro is essentially Garmin's answer to what happens when you take an already highly capable outdoor smartwatch and give it the ability to communicate without any mobile reception.
It has built-in inReach technology that enables two-way messaging and interactive SOS alerts via satellite connectivity, plus LTE communication where local network coverage allows. (Both require an active inReach subscription.)
The Fenix 8 Pro is a serious training companion, offering Garmin's extensive collection of performance metrics, including Training Readiness, Training Status, Endurance Score and Hill Score.
You also get detailed offline maps, multi-band GPS with SatIQ technology, and Garmin's excellent navigation features, making the watch equally suitable for marathon training and exploring unfamiliar trails.
The 47mm version is probably the best size for most people and features a vibrant AMOLED touchscreen, sapphire crystal lens and a titanium bezel.
Garmin quotes up to 15 days of battery life in smartwatch mode, although that drops to eight days with the always-on display enabled.
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Matt Kollat is a journalist and content creator for T3.com and T3 Magazine, where he works as Active Editor. His areas of expertise include wearables, drones, action cameras, fitness equipment, nutrition and outdoor gear. He joined T3 in 2019.
His work has also appeared on TechRadar and Fit&Well, and he has collaborated with creators such as Garage Gym Reviews. Matt has served as a judge for multiple industry awards, including the ESSNAwards. When he isn’t running, cycling or testing new kit, he’s usually roaming the countryside with a camera or experimenting with new audio and video gear.
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