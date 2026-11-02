I've been tracking Samsung's Galaxy Watch Ultra price, and this early Black Friday deal is hard to ignore

Black Friday is still a few weeks away, but Amazon has already knocked a sizeable chunk off one of Samsung's most capable smartwatches. The Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra (2025) is currently £349, down from its £599 RRP, a saving of £250 (or 42%).

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Better still, price-tracking data shows the watch has spent much of the past year selling for considerably more. It briefly reached a similar price earlier in May 2026, but this is still one of the lowest prices we've seen for Samsung's rugged flagship.

Save 42% Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra (2025): was £599 now £349 at Amazon Samsung's rugged flagship smartwatch is back at its lowest recorded price, with a £250 discount on the 47mm titanium model. It offers dual-frequency GPS, LTE connectivity, advanced health tracking, and up to 80 hours of battery life, making it an excellent early Black Friday smartwatch deal.

The Galaxy Watch Ultra is Samsung's answer to the Apple Watch Ultra. It combines a titanium case with a distinctive cushion-shaped design that certainly stands out from the company's more conventional smartwatches.

Its 47mm case houses a bright 1.5-inch Super AMOLED display, while the 10 ATM water resistance rating makes it suitable for swimming and other water-based activities.

It's also a serious fitness watch, with dual-frequency GPS for more accurate outdoor tracking, advanced health monitoring and Samsung's Galaxy AI-powered Energy Score.

Samsung claims up to 80 hours of battery life with regular use (the always-on display disabled), which is considerably longer than most mainstream Wear OS watches can manage.

It also has built-in LTE connectivity, letting you make calls and receive messages without keeping your phone nearby, provided you have a compatible mobile plan.

The Galaxy Watch Ultra isn't a small smartwatch, and you'll need a compatible Android phone to make the most of it. However, at £349, it's a much more tempting proposition than it was at launch.